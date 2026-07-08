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Anne's avatar
Anne
4h

It will take many Reformative Administrations (aka, MAGA type,) to undue decades of Bureaucratic malfeasance. This is why we need to dig in our heels.

It has also not helped, that the President has spent the majority of his Capital on issues abroad. I am not discounting the need. Especially, rebuilding our infrastructure, manufacturing and energy sector.

Yet, I feel it came at a cost. He does not seem to have much sway with his Republican Congress. They have not advanced many of the most important parts of the President's agenda and I believe they never had any intention to do so. Bobby has tried mightily, to reform HHS. It too is an uphill battle.

I think many that voted for MAHA and MAGA are disappointed. We need to keep our faith and continue to vote for change. Things don't change over-night.

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Karen Baetz's avatar
Karen Baetz
4h

I thought this was going to be a Homesteading post about your roosters 😂

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