ROBERT W. MALONE, MD, MS · MALONE.NEWS

“Cock Blocked”

The phrase is suddenly everywhere among senior appointees, and what its spread reveals about who is really winning in Washington.

The short version. A crude phrase, cock blocked, has become the house idiom of this administration’s senior appointees, and it is worth taking seriously. The word is evidence that the permanent bureaucracy is quietly winning. The populist agenda is being obstructed from below by career staff and, more consequentially, captured from above by the very industries it promised to confront. Three fights, over talc, glyphosate, and atrazine, show the machinery at work. Even the fact that women now use a phrase once reserved for locker rooms is a clue to how thoroughly this bureaucratic culture has permeated the administration.

A phrase I keep hearing

I keep hearing the same unfamiliar phrase. This is something new. New, at least, in my experience working at the fringes of Washington, DC, Beltway culture for decades.

It comes up on secure phone calls and in television green rooms, over dinner in Washington, and in the hallway after a congressional hearing. It comes from people who run agencies, sub-agencies, and offices whose initials most Americans have never heard of. Serious people with real titles and real mandates. Yet the phrase they keep reaching for, over and over, to describe the experience of trying to do the jobs they were appointed to do, is that they have been “cock blocked.”

The first time I heard it, I was a little shocked as I had literally never heard it before. Then, the next few times I heard it, I assumed I had misheard, or that it was simply a stray habit from someone with a locker-room streak. It was not. It has become the house idiom of a particular group of senior officials, and I do not remember that being true even a couple of years ago. So I started paying attention. Where did the term come from? Why has it suddenly spread through this crowd? And what does its spread tell us about the people using it?

Where the word comes from

Start with the history of the term, because it is older than most people assume.

The phrase is documented in Black American speech as far back as the early 1970s. A linguist named Edith Folb recorded it in 1972 in a study of the everyday language of Black teenagers in South Central Los Angeles, work that later grew into her 1980 book.

In that first documented sense, it crudely meant exactly what the words suggest: interfering with a man’s attempt to win over a woman, even when the person doing the interfering had no interest in her himself.

From there, it traveled the way a great deal of American slang travels. It moved through popular music, then through hip-hop in the 1980s and 1990s, into ordinary college-age and male conversation, and by the 2000s into sitcoms, movies, and the endless flattening machine of comedy podcasts.

Somewhere along the way, it did what coarse slang almost always does over time. It became tamer. The sexual meaning gradually drained away, and it became a general term for being deliberately and often pettishly obstructed by someone who had no business getting involved. By the 2010s, a person could say they had been “cock blocked” out of a parking space and nobody blinked. The metaphor was dead, in much the same way that “screwed” and “sucks” are dead metaphors. Technically vulgar. In practice, just part of the furniture.

Why they are saying it now

So the term is not new. Neither is its use to describe obstruction at work. What is new is this particular group of people, the nation’s conservative political appointees, saying it out loud with government badges hanging around their necks. Words like this do not spread through a group without a reason.

The simplest explanation is generational. The people now filling many senior appointed positions are mostly in their forties and fifties. The slang of their youth was the slang of the 1990s and early 2000s, when this phrase was everywhere among young men. They are not inventing a new vocabulary. They have simply stopped leaving that kind of language at the office door.

The fact that they have stopped bothering is itself worth noticing. Coarse speech inside a formal institution is rarely an accident. It is a signal. Both the Make America Great Again and Make America Healthy Again movements define themselves in opposition to what they see as the polished, credentialed, evasive language of the permanent government. That is the language of “concerns were raised” and “at this time we are unable to,” the language of people whose real talent is making sure that nothing happens and that no one can be blamed when it doesn’t.

The speed with which it spread is not especially mysterious. This is a group that communicates very differently from previous generations of political appointees. Ideas are traded on podcasts, on X, and in private, encrypted group chats. One person close to a Cabinet secretary uses a phrase during a popular interview, it gets a laugh because everyone immediately recognizes the experience, and within weeks it has become part of the vocabulary of an entire circle of appointees. Slang spreads among powerful adults much the way it spreads among teenagers, through status, repetition, and the desire to belong. The only real difference today is that the process takes days instead of years.

Talking like a construction crew instead of a briefing memo is a way of saying, “I am not one of them.” The vulgarity becomes a loyalty badge. The spoken equivalent of refusing to wear the tie. Or perhaps more accurately, refusing to become DC.

The most revealing thing, though, is the particular vulgarity they chose, because the phrase carries an argument inside it. To say you were blocked means only that you were stopped. To say you were “cock blocked” means you were stopped by someone who deliberately inserted themselves for reasons of their own, not because they believed in what they were doing, but because they did not want you to succeed. It is also a phrase rooted in male competition. It describes a rival who steps in out of turf, jealousy, or spite rather than principle. Testosterone is implied. That is a remarkably specific accusation.

And it lines up with how these officials describe the machinery around them. They point to the career staff they inherited, the government lawyers, the mandatory rulemaking process, the court injunctions, the inspectors general, and the endless procedural hurdles that are Washington’s natural state.

They do not experience these as honest checks on executive power. They experience them as bad-faith interference by people whose real objective is tribal and aimed at protecting their own territory. The slang compresses that grievance into two words. When an entire group independently settles on the same vivid phrase to describe its daily experience, it is usually telling you something real.

Why it matters that women say it

The most revealing detail is who is actually saying it. The phrase is, at its root, unmistakably male. It began as a rivalry between two men over a woman, and it is built around a piece of male anatomy. You would be hard pressed to invent a phrase with more masculine origins. Yet many of the people I hear using it are women, often the agency head herself describing how she was blocked.

That is powerful evidence that the metaphor is no longer merely softened. It is dead. When a woman says she was “cock blocked” out of a policy victory, neither she nor anyone listening pauses to picture the phrase’s original meaning. The image has disappeared. The words survive, but the metaphor beneath them no longer does. That is what linguists mean by a dead metaphor. The phrase has become shorthand for deliberate obstruction, stripped almost entirely of its original sexual meaning.

There is something else going on as well. When a woman in a senior government post reaches for this particular phrase, she is doing what her male colleagues are doing. She is signaling that she belongs with the builders rather than the bureaucrats, with the people trying to get something done rather than the people explaining why it cannot be done. The profanity is part of that signal.

But there is another layer. Women in senior positions have traditionally been expected to speak more carefully than the men around them. Reaching for one of the crudest phrases in the language rejects that expectation outright. It says, “I am one of the team. I am not here to sound like Washington.” Whether consciously or not, the phrase is doing two jobs at once. It rejects the culture of the permanent bureaucracy and the unwritten rules about how a woman in power is supposed to sound.

What it is really telling us

Listen closely to what these people are actually saying when they use this phrase. They are saying they believe they are being sabotaged from inside their own agencies. Not merely slowed by honest disagreement. Deliberately obstructed by the part of the government that was there before they arrived and expects to be there long after they are gone.

That belief did not come from nowhere.

Consider the situation these appointees walked into. Over the past year, the cost-cutting effort known as DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, eliminated thousands of federal jobs in the name of shrinking the bureaucracy. But reductions in force rarely remove the most deeply entrenched employees. They remove the easiest positions to eliminate. The people who survive are, almost by definition, the people best at surviving reorganizations. They are the most protected, the most senior, and often the most experienced at outlasting whoever happens to occupy the corner office. The remaining bureaucracy is not less influential. It is certainly older, more experienced, and more confident in its own permanence.

Now add the second piece. Since the first day of this administration, hiring restrictions have sharply limited the ability of political appointees to bring in new staff. An agency head who concludes that career employees are slow-walking an initiative cannot simply replace them with people who share the administration’s priorities.

The administration’s answer has been to revive Schedule F, or its successor, reclassifying thousands of career positions so they can be removed more easily. Whether that effort ultimately succeeds remains tied up in legal and administrative challenges. For most appointees, on most days, the people they believe are obstructing them are still sitting in the next office.

So an appointee arrives with a mandate delivered by an election, sits down behind the desk, and discovers that the workforce was assembled by previous administrations, cannot easily be removed, and cannot quickly be replaced. They hold the title. They do not necessarily command the institution.

Available research suggests that by early 2020, only about one-quarter to one-third of career federal employees identified as Republicans. Then, Biden’s vaccine mandate almost certainly removed some of the most ideologically conservative Federal employees, although no comprehensive accounting has ever been published. Party registration is not the same thing as institutional behavior, but it does suggest that many career employees may not share the political priorities of the administration they are now expected to implement.

My inference is straightforward. The fact that this one crude phrase has spread so quickly through this community is not a trivial curiosity. Nor is it simply a joke. Shared language develops because it captures a shared experience. Groups do not independently adopt the same vivid expression unless it describes something many of them believe they are living through. When senior appointees in different departments, many of whom rarely speak with one another, reach for the same phrase to describe their week, that tells us something.

Whether their diagnosis is entirely correct is a separate question. But their perception is unmistakable. They believe the permanent bureaucracy is beating them.

If that perception reflects reality, then the career civil service, the administrative state, the Blob, or the deep state, choose your preferred label, is not losing this contest. Quietly and largely out of public view, it is prevailing through delay, procedure, and institutional inertia. The officials sent to carry out the administration’s agenda can feel it happening. The fact that so many have independently settled on the same crude phrase to describe that experience is, in itself, evidence that they see the problem as systemic rather than personal.

Three fights that reveal the system

The spread of this phrase is another clue. By itself, it means very little. But follow the recent fights over talc, glyphosate, and atrazine, and something larger comes into view. The problem is not merely bureaucratic obstruction. It is a system in which career institutions and the industries they regulate have become so intertwined that slowing change has become their shared interest.

The talc rule

Take the case that investigative journalist Katherine Eban laid out in Rolling Stone this summer. For years, the Food and Drug Administration had a proposed rule that would have required standardized testing of talc, the mineral used in baby powder, for asbestos, a known carcinogen linked to mesothelioma and ovarian cancer. Late last year, the proposal was quietly withdrawn.

According to Eban's reporting, neither Secretary Kennedy nor the FDA office that actually regulates talc appeared to know the rule had been pulled. More than that, no one has publicly identified who ordered it or why it was timed as it was. Johnson & Johnson, however, appeared to know exactly what had happened. The withdrawal appeared on the FDA's website a little more than three hours before one of the company's lawyers produced it in a California courtroom, where he used it to undermine the testimony of an expert witness for the plaintiff. The notice was not posted for the public to see until three days later. The jury sided with the company.

This is roughly what being “cock blocked” looks like from the outside. Except the phrase does not quite capture it, because no one simply blocked anything. Someone inside the government reached for a lever at precisely the right moment, on behalf of a regulated company, and did so without the knowledge of the political leadership that was supposedly in charge. That is more than obstruction. It is a glimpse of where power actually resides.

Glyphosate

The same pattern appears with glyphosate, the most heavily used herbicide in the United States. American agriculture applies well over 250 million pounds of glyphosate each year, making it a pillar of modern row-crop farming.

Kennedy spent years as a lawyer suing the manufacturer over claims that the product causes cancer. Once in office, however, he found himself publicly supporting a presidential initiative to expand domestic production of critical agricultural chemicals. His explanation was pragmatic. “An immediate ban would collapse our food system.” The country, he argued, had become too dependent on these chemicals to remove them overnight.

When members of Congress pressed him about the administration’s position on glyphosate and its broader defense of agricultural chemicals, his answer was simple. It was not his agency. He was right, and that is precisely the problem.

The authority over pesticide registration and regulation belongs to the Environmental Protection Agency, not to the Department of Health and Human Services. The officials responsible for those decisions operate under different legal authorities, with a different mission and, in many cases, professional backgrounds closely tied to the industries they regulate. The man appointed to lead the administration’s health agenda has no authority over the chemical that he had spent years criticizing. The people who held that authority answered to an entirely different chain of command.

That arrangement does more than divide authority. It compels compromise. Before he ever had the opportunity to change policy, Kennedy found himself publicly defending the very system he had spent years attacking. That is how institutional power works. It does not always defeat reformers by saying no. Sometimes it requires them to explain why the status quo must continue.

That is more than a bureaucratic quirk. It is another example of how electoral mandates can be fragmented, diluted, and ultimately neutralized by the way Washington distributes power.



The man appointed to lead the administration's health agenda had no authority over the chemical he had spent years fighting. The people who hold that authority had spent much of their careers defending its continued use. In the end, Kennedy found himself publicly explaining why the system he had campaigned against could not yet be changed. If you want to understand what these appointees mean when they say they have been "cock blocked," this is what it looks like in practice.

Atrazine

Atrazine is the clearest case of all, and it is not a story about career civil servants. Atrazine is a weedkiller that disrupts the endocrine system, contaminates the drinking water of tens of millions of Americans, and is banned in more than sixty countries.

The administration’s own MAHA Commission named it, alongside glyphosate, as a target in its first report last spring. By the time the follow-up action plan was published, every proposed action on pesticides had disappeared. The account of how that happened is not subtle.

The deeper problem

A sustained lobbying campaign by chemical manufacturers, major commodity groups, their allies in Congress, and others with a stake in preserving the status quo pushed the commission into retreat. What survived was not a plan to reduce exposure, but a recommendation that the EPA and the agricultural industry work together to reassure the public that the existing safety reviews can be trusted.

The personnel complete the story. A former lobbyist for the soybean growers was installed as the EPA’s deputy administrator for pesticides, and within a month the agency moved to reapprove a controversial pesticide he had previously been paid to promote. Two veterans of the chemical industry’s principal trade association returned to oversee the offices responsible for judging chemical safety. No hidden saboteur was required. The movement’s own commission abandoned its stated objectives, and the officials shaping the outcome came from the very industries the movement had promised to confront.

On a personal note, I confronted EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin almost a month ago at a private MAHA event in Washington and asked him when the agency would finally take up the issue of atrazine. He told one of his staff to take my contact information and said he would get back to me. I am not holding my breath. Nor do I expect to be invited back to the next MAHA meeting. That is often the price of bringing uncomfortable truths to people in power. Access has a way of disappearing.

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A reality check

Put the three cases side by side and two different stories emerge. The first is obstruction from below: career staff, agency lawyers, and institutional procedure slowing, redirecting, burying, and simply outlasting political appointees. That is the frustration these officials describe, and the frustration they have compressed into one crude phrase.

The second story is more important. Because what is happening is capture from above.

The interests a reform movement sets out to challenge have spent decades building deep benches of lawyers, scientists, regulators, lobbyists, and former officials. They know the statutes. They know the procedures. More importantly, they know where the levers are because many of them helped install the levers in the first place.

A movement that wins an election arrives with a mandate, but not with a government. It inherits a government. What it rarely possesses is several hundred experienced people who share its goals and know how to run the agencies. Those empty chairs have to be filled somehow. Too often they are filled from the only bench deep enough to supply them, the very interests the movement promised to confront.

Cock blocking is the phrase my colleagues keep using to describe the friction they feel every day. But it does not describe the deeper process. That process is quieter, more durable, and ultimately more consequential because it arrives wearing the movement’s own colors.

There are serious constraints to the arguments laid out above.

First, there are genuine constraints on the system that must be accounted for. Kennedy’s explanation for glyphosate, that eliminating it overnight would reduce crop yields, increase food prices, and further burden farmers already squeezed by tariffs and fuel prices, is a genuine concern. The movement identified the problem long before it developed a practical transition plan. That failure to think beyond the slogan is itself part of the story, and probably a larger part than many supporters would care to admit.

Second, some of what these appointees experience as sabotage is nothing more sinister than constitutional government functioning as designed. Congress, the courts, and independent or semi-independent agencies exist to slow executive power. Those are the checks and balances laid out by the Constitution.

The movement has encountered genuine institutional resistance. It has also been outmatched in places by interests that have spent decades mastering the machinery of government. And in some cases, it has simply collided with the constitutional system every president eventually discovers is more constraining than it first appears.

Winning Office, Losing Control

Beyond the Cock Block

The gap between holding the office and holding real power is exactly what these officials are trying to describe. They have discovered that crossing the first threshold does not guarantee the second. They possess the title. They carry the mandate. But they do not always control the institution.

Whether they can close that gap before their time runs out is an open question. For now, the permanent bureaucracy appears content to wait them out. Judging from the language these appointees have independently adopted, many of them have begun to suspect that the bureaucracy may be winning.

Sources

On the term

Edith A. Folb, A Comparative Study of Urban Black Argot: Final Report (Los Angeles, 1972), p. 135. The earliest documented use of the verb, defining it as interfering with a man’s attempt to win over a woman even when the interferer has no interest in her himself. Cited as the first attestation by the Oxford English Dictionary.

Edith A. Folb, Runnin’ Down Some Lines: The Language and Culture of Black Teenagers (Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press, 1980).

“cock block, v.,” Green’s Dictionary of Slang. https://greensdictofslang.com/entry/oiklxrq

On the federal workforce

“Trump Extends Hiring Freeze Until Fiscal Year 2026,” NARFE, July 15, 2025. https://www.narfe.org/blog/2025/07/15/trump-extends-hiring-freeze-until-fiscal-year-2026/

“The Civil Service After One Year of Trump 2.0: Reducing the Size of Federal Service,” NARFE, March 5, 2026. https://www.narfe.org/advocacy/emerging-threats/the-civil-service-after-one-year-of-trump-2-0-reducing-the-size-of-federal-service/

“Trump moves about 8,000 federal positions to Schedule Policy/Career,” Federal News Network, June 4, 2026. https://federalnewsnetwork.com/workforce/2026/06/trump-moves-about-8000-federal-positions-to-schedule-policy-career/

“’Harder days ahead in 2026’: Good government group predicts increased political interference in the civil service,” Government Executive, January 2026. https://www.govexec.com/management/2026/01/harder-days-ahead-2026-good-government-group-predicts-increased-political-interference-civil-service-trumps-second-year/410771/

On the broader MAHA agenda

Cecelia Smith-Schoenwalder, “Promises Made, (Some) Promises Kept: MAHA in the White House Turns 1,” U.S. News & World Report, January 20, 2026. https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2026-01-20/promises-made-some-promises-kept-maha-in-the-white-house-turns-1

Gray Delany, “The MAHA Base Is in Danger of Fracturing as Its Agenda Flails,” The Hill, December 23, 2025. Delany is a former Director of MAHA Implementation at HHS. https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/5653262-the-maha-base-is-in-danger-of-fracturing-as-its-agenda-flails/

“How RFK Jr.’s MAHA Agenda Keeps Hitting Roadblocks,” CNN Politics, April 1, 2026. https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/01/politics/rfk-jr-maha-agenda-casey-means

On the talc rule withdrawal

Katherine Eban, “Are MAGA and MAHA Heading for Divorce?,” Rolling Stone, 2026. https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/maha-maga-alliance-fracture-robert-kennedy-jr-1235582070/

On glyphosate

“The MAHA Movement Is Mad About the Weedkiller Glyphosate and Trump’s EPA,” NPR, April 28, 2026. https://www.npr.org/2026/04/28/nx-s1-5801645/maha-epa-pesticide-glyphosate-trump

“Trump Pushes for Greater Production of Controversial Herbicide Glyphosate,” Food Safety Magazine, February 2026. https://www.food-safety.com/articles/11167-trump-pushes-for-greater-production-of-controversial-herbicide-glyphosate

Carey Gillam, “Trump Enrages MAHA With Order Granting ‘Immunity’ to Glyphosate Pesticide Production,” The New Lede, February 19, 2026. https://www.thenewlede.org/2026/02/trump-enrages-maha/

“MAHA Pushes Glyphosate Ban as EPA Nears New Safety Review,” The Daily Signal, July 1, 2026. https://www.dailysignal.com/2026/07/01/glyphosate-ban-epa-safety-review/

On atrazine and the MAHA Commission

“MAHA Commission Succumbs to Pesticide Industry Pressure,” Center for Biological Diversity, August 15, 2025. https://biologicaldiversity.org/w/news/press-releases/maha-commission-succumbs-to-pesticide-industry-pressure-2025-08-15/