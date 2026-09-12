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beccar1954's avatar
beccar1954
10h

This makes me angry. I know parents whose normal children became autistic right after a vaccination. What the government has done is like herding cattle into the slaughterhouse. This is especially egregious after the criminal activity of people like Thorsen and Fauci. And they wonder why the increase in “vaccine hesitancy?” As more people become aware of this I suspect that we will see huge drops in vaccine compliance, and more people seeking safe ways to stay healthy instead of injections of poison. The government is to blame.

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Paul V Sheridan's avatar
Paul V Sheridan
10h

In my letter to President Trump of 30 September 2025 I make the following request (Page 25 of 43): "Please issue an Executive Order that revokes the LIABILITY IMMUNITY that was granted for the modRNA technology (COVID-19 “vaccine”) ; retroactive to the FDA EUA date of 11 December 2020." Cover letter available here: https://www.pvsheridan.com/sheridan2trump-9-30september2025_cover-letter.pdf

Full letter (attachments) here: https://www.pvsheridan.com/sheridan2trump-9-30september2025/

My interview on LIABILITY IMMUNITY from twenty-twenty-ONE here : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIkfeIQwEKg

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