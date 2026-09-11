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Joy Metcalf's avatar
Joy Metcalf
11h

"Democrats defended the move as a response to Republican redistricting in Texas. Republicans defended Missouri’s redraw as part of the same national fight."

This is absurdity at its worst. Since when does a state get to mess up its own electorate in retaliation for something that occurred elsewhere? I wish there were a procedure to THROW ALL THE BUMS OUT AND START OVER!

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The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
11h

Thank you for this excellent article. Our Congress is a pale shadow of what it once was. This has been caused by professional politicians who are often more aligned with their financial backers than with their constituents. It is nevertheless the system that we have.

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