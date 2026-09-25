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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

I feel your anger deeply. CDC needs to be taken down to the studs and rebuilt. All employees should be tested for their understanding of how the human body functions and also tested for having a brain. Anyone receiving dole from Big Pharma should go to jail.

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
2h

I’m a healthy senior and will not take any of these vaccines. Nor would I recommend any of my children or grandchildren do so.

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