EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Covid shots are to be removed from the childhood schedule soon.

The FDA is removing prescription fluoride tablets for children from the market.

HHS is conducting the first comprehensive review of baby formula since 1998.

The FDA is bringing domestic baby food formula manufacturing back to the United States.

President Trump has issued an executive order with essential steps to bring down the costs of prescription drugs.

Each one of the bulleted statements above is discussed in detail below

The Covid shots to be removed from the childhood schedule soon:

Transcript of FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary:

"Look, I'd love to see the evidence to show that giving young, healthy children another Covid shot, you know, a sixth Covid booster, would help them. But that evidence does not exist. And so, we're not just gonna rubber-stamp things at the FDA, and I don't think you're going to see a push at the CDC to be pushing Covid shots in young, healthy children. That is something that's being discussed right now. I think you're gonna see some announcement on that in the coming weeks, but I know they are trying to review all of the scientific data, and guess what? There's no data. There are no good randomized control data that the current version, the latest formulation of the Covid shot is necessary for young, healthy children. Other countries have already recommended against it. Other, leading countries in Europe have recommended against it for young, healthy children. So, I think you're gonna see this, and you're gonna hear something forthcoming."

FDA - Dr Makary on Real America's Voice

The FDA is removing prescription fluoride tablets for children from the market:

Today, the FDA is taking action to remove concentrated ingestible fluoride prescription drug products for children from the market. A growing body of research is demonstrating how ingested fluoride can alter the gut microbiome. This is especially concerning with young children where the microbiome is in a critical state of development. When it comes to children, this FDA will always err on the side of safety. FDA Com. Dr. Makary on X

Last year, the National Toxicology Program, an interagency program composed of and supported by three government agencies within the Department of Health and Human Services, issued a report on fluoride. Their conclusion was:

“This review finds, with moderate confidence, that higher estimated fluoride exposures (e.g., as in approximations of exposure such as drinking water fluoride concentrations that exceed the World Health Organization Guidelines for Drinking-water Quality of 1.5 mg/L of fluoride) are consistently associated with lower IQ in children”

For more background on the dangers of fluoride, malone.news wrote a report back in August of 2024. Linked here:

HHS is conducting its first comprehensive review of baby formula since 1998:

"The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today announced the next steps in Operation Stork Speed--a groundbreaking initiative to ensure the safety, reliability, and nutritional adequacy of infant formula for American families... this will be the first comprehensive review since 1998." - FDA "Operation Stork Speed brings radical transparency to ingredients in infant formula and puts science front and center. Every child has a fundamental right to a healthy start. We’re giving parents the truth and the tools to make that happen. You can’t Make America Healthy Again if we don’t fix what nourishes our youngest and most vulnerable Americans.” -HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr."

The FDA is bringing domestic baby food formula manufacturing back to the United States:

“For too long high-quality options for infant formula have been limited. We should be asking ourselves why American Moms are importing formula from other countries. The FDA is taking action.” -FDA, Dr. Makery

President Trump has issued an executive order with essential steps to bring down the costs of prescription drugs.

WH Executive Order

"We'll slash the cost of prescription drugs, and we will bring fairness to America. Drug prices will come down. We're gonna cut out the middlemen and facilitate the direct sale of drugs at the most favored nation price directly to the American citizen." –President Trump

Watch the official White House Official video:

The scope of any one of these announcements is enormous.

The changes to our healthcare system are coming at us so quickly it's hard to assimilate what they all mean and the huge positive impact that they will have on the health of America.

Yet still the chaos agents and paid promotors, who are working for farma bucks, as well as chasing clicks, likes, follows, and advertising/donor dollars, don’t stop with their shrill proclamations about how MAHA is corrupted, how Kennedy is a traitor to the cause, that people who support this administration are turn-coats, blah, blah, blah. These attacks are aimed at the MAHA base. This is fifth-generation warfare.

What are the consequences when the chaos agents take the base’s focus off of these positive changes and instead re-focus their energy on a relatively low-level candidate who is up for nomination for the Surgeon General instead?

There is a psyops campaign going on. Are you falling for it?

When you read these influencers, their gullible followers, and the bots supporting them, did you start to think about MAHA and Sec. Kennedy negatively? What about your friend’s opinion on MAHA? Has that been influenced negatively?

Is farma’s psyops campaign working?

In my own life, I have non-influencer friends and colleagues who have supported MAHA in the past, who have been getting massive dopamine hits by participating in the cyberbullying of the candidate for Surgeon General. All the while either ignoring or even denigrating all the positive changes happening at HHS.

Do you see it yet?

