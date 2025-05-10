Malone News

Thomas A Braun RPh
14h

Seems to me being politically correct supersedes common sense. My concern is that their will be a irreversible pathogen created that is unstoppable. Isn't it time we respect mother earth and understand we are unique in the universe with trillions of planets throughout the galaxies being nothing put round piles of rock. We must restore our respect for mother earth. American Indians understood this.

14h

We are so stupid as a country. We circumvent laws here and fund the research around the globe even in places where they want to kill us and show them step by step how to make these poisons. Now, we have leaders who are doing the right thing finally but the cat is out of the bag around the globe so should we become attacked with one of these pathogens it almost serves us right. We do this to ourselves all the time and being on the right side now is noble but I doubt we get China or others to stop it now. Well done Fauci, Collins & Daszak. They thought they were smarter than us all and what they’ve done is most likely green lighted something that may in fact kill us all. If that doesn’t deserve prison on top of Covid. Than I’m out of ideas on how to prosecute these evil doctors.

