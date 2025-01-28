Many have written about the liberal bias of PBS and NPR over the years, particularly when it relates to the news and news talk shows. Almost all media bias charts put both NPR and PBS on the left.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) receives a yearly congressional appropriation of about $575 Million. Funding for public television comes from the government (at all levels) and the private sector in roughly equal amounts. Approximately 75% of the CPB’s funding goes to public television, while 25% goes to public radio. About 70% of funding for local NPR stations comes from government sources.

This in and of itself is astounding. How can over a half billion dollars a year from the US government go to supporting left-wing media organizations?

In fact, by almost all accounts, PBS and NPR have moved further to the left during the Biden years.

As shown by the headline above, part of the 575 million dollars went to helping Biden get elected in 2020. Since then, PBS and NPR have spiraled out of control. Let’s look at a few examples of just how extreme these media giants have become;

Social justice ‘refers to the fair and equitable distribution of resources, opportunities, and privileges within a society” - which is otherwise known as socialism or Marxism, has become a touchstone for PBS news. They even have a webpage highlighting their offerings on the subject.

Even worse, it isn’t just about the news but also the programming and original shows on PBS.

While PBS pleads with Congress that their programming is non-biased and that they are deserving of ever more money, they flaunt their true agenda openly through their programming choices. For instance, PBS has a show called “Music for Social Justice” that explores how artists relate their music to societal issues and their own lived experiences. Again, another progressive and socialist vision for America.

Additionally, PBS has a virtual classroom for teaching about social justice -with the subject matter geared toward elementary and high schools. If this was a private corporation, they could do what they wished with their programming. But PBS alone receives 431 million dollars each year from the US government, and this money is being spent on brainwashing our youth to become socialists. Socialism, by its very nature, goes against the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights that represent the core of our nation.

Over the last decade, critical race theory has come to dominate the theme of many PBS shows.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) makes race the prism through which its proponents analyze all aspects of American life—and do so with a degree of persistence that has helped CRT impact all of American life. CRT underpins identity politics, an ongoing effort to reimagine the United States as a nation riven by groups, each with specific claims on victimization. In entertainment, as well as the education and workforce sectors of society, CRT is well-established, driving decision-making according to skin color—not individual value and talent. As Critical Theory ideas become more familiar to the viewing public in everyday life, CRT’s intolerance becomes “normalized,” along with the idea of systemic racism for Americans, weakening public and private bonds that create trust and allow for civic engagement. Jonathan Butcher and Mike Gonzalez, Heritage.org

PBS is known for its documentaries on American history, politics, and American heroes.

Our founding fathers and great American politicians are the heroes we and our children need for our time. Yet, PBS seems determined to judge these great men who lived in previous generations, using the yardstick of a woke 21st-century framework. These programs are then used to criticize the very fabric of our understanding of the US constitution and government. These documentaries are used in schools nationwide to educate our children about American history and our Constitution.

For instance, the 2022 documentary on the life of Benjamin Franklin uses a series of historians to highlight Franklin's biases against black people and his later stance on slavery, a practice that aligns with CRT's focus on examining systemic racism in society and uses social justice theory to judge his life choices. Furthermore, the program analyzes Franklin’s marital relationship from a feminist perspective. Yet, Benjamin Franklin was born over 300 years ago. What Franklin did in his personal life had little to do with his scientific discoveries and his role in founding this country. This is one of many programs from PBS that will be used as an educational tool. Each becomes ever more painful to watch at times - as progressive theory is placed ahead of history.

Progressive ideology, CRT, and social justice theory are used to teach even the youngest children. Sesame Street is one such example. Rather than focus on literacy, STEM, or life skills, Sesame Street delves into progressive issues. Sometimes, it becomes cringeworthy.

Circling back to Congress and President Trump - it is time to cut the cord.

End the government funding of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) once and for all.

Taxpayers don’t need to pay for institutionalized government propaganda pushing a progressive agenda.

