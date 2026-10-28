Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
31m

“The apparent strategy was breathtakingly cynical: Find someone with the Republican senator’s name, put him on the ballot, and hope enough voters accidentally select the wrong man to influence the election.

The New York Times investigation puts Mary Peltola’s personal knowledge squarely under scrutiny. Her former campaign manager reportedly acknowledged that Peltola knew about the effort to recruit spoiler candidates, while documented communications link senior campaign aides and national Democratic officials to the operation. These are not allegations that can be brushed aside with another campaign denial.”

THE MEDIA BLAMED TRUMP. WOW. SHARE THIS ALL OVER.

Reply
Share
Anne-marie Nordin's avatar
Anne-marie Nordin
34m

Sometimes you just knew

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture