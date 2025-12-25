comity /kŏm′ĭ-tē/ noun Mildness and suavity in intercourse; courtesy; civility. In international law, that courtesy between states or nations by which the laws and institutions of the one are recognized, and in certain cases and under certain limitations given effect to, by the government of the other, within its territory. Synonyms Amenity, suavity, politeness, consideration.

A couple of weeks ago, Jill and I attended an informal gathering of the “Quarantine Club” at a friend’s house in Rappahannock County, Virginia, just north of our farm here in Madison, VA. This informal group of influential conservatives has been meeting for quite a few years now, beginning as a refusal to comply with the COVID lockdown mandates. Many of the core members have served in previous Republican administrations, going back to the Reagan years and extending through Trump 45 and 47. Passing by and through over the subsequent years have been other prominent conservative/libertarian political leaders whose names you would recognize. But two of the core members have been Dick and Nancy Schulze, names that you may not be familiar with unless you have been politically involved at the national level for quite a while.

At 96 years, Dick had been slowing down quite a bit, and his participation in the group has become more and more sporadic. I am so grateful that I had a chance to listen and learn from him one more time when he and his beautiful and dedicated (and spirited!) wife Nancy were able to join the group during this recent early December meeting of our informal Club. I had a sense then that this might be the last time I would be able to spend time with Congressman Schulze, listen to his stories, and learn from his hard-earned political (and life) wisdom.

He was both of his time as well as being before his time in many of the policy positions that he advocated. He provided calm leadership and the willingness, political maturity, and capability to reach across the aisle and get things done. We can only aspire to see the return of such leadership in the US House of Representatives.

Unfortunately, Dick did not make it to his centennial birthday and passed away quietly before this Christmas.

Quoting from the webpages of Congressional Colleagues LLC, an advisory group that he helped create:

Dick Schulze had extensive experience on and off the Hill. During 18 years in the US House of Representatives representing Philadelphia’s western suburbs, Dick rose to serve as ranking member on the House Ways and Means Committee and the senior Republican member on the Oversight Subcommittee. There Dick was the Republican lead on taxation, tariffs, and other revenue-raising measures, as well as a number of other programs including Social Security, unemployment benefits and Medicare. Congressman Schulze also served on the Armed Services Committee and Banking. He chaired the Republican Study Committee, and was the Republican Whip for Pennsylvania. Ronald Reagan appointed Schulze to the Presidential Advisory Committee on Federalism. Schulze was one of the “Reagan 13” advising the President on economic and social issues. Schulze also served on the Natural Resources Committee and is a former member of the Migratory Bird Commission. George H. W. Bush appointed Schulze to serve on the Board of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. He also founded the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus and Foundation in 1990. Schulze served as Chairman of the National Prayer Breakfast, and has been a member of the House of Representatives weekly prayer breakfast for over 30 years. Following a successful service in the US House of Representatives, Dick continued to advise and advocate for critical issues of our time, including tax policy, transportation issues, international relations, and other government affairs related to manufacturing in the United States.

Here is a slightly edited Grok summary of his CV and career:

Congressman Dick Schulze (full name: Richard Taylor “Dick” Schulze, born August 7, 1929) was a Republican U.S. Representative from Pennsylvania who served for 18 years from 1975 to 1993.

He represented Pennsylvania’s 5th congressional district (covering portions of Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties in the western suburbs of Philadelphia).

Early Life and Pre-Congress Career

Schulze served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. After his military service, he worked in the appliance business in Paoli, Pennsylvania. He entered politics as Register of Wills for Chester County (1967–1969) and then served two terms in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives before running for Congress.

Congressional Career and Achievements

During his nine terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, Schulze became a prominent Republican leader on key committees:He rose to become the ranking Republican member (top GOP position) on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, where he led on taxation, tariffs, revenue measures, Social Security, unemployment benefits, Medicare, and related programs.

He was the senior Republican on the Oversight Subcommittee.

Additional committee service included the Armed Services Committee and Banking Committee.

He also chaired the Republican Study Committee and served as the Republican Whip for Pennsylvania.

President Ronald Reagan appointed him to the Presidential Advisory Committee on Federalism.

Schulze was known for his focus on fiscal policy, trade, and economic issues. He was a committed participant in faith-based activities, serving as Chairman of the National Prayer Breakfast and a long-time member of the weekly House prayer breakfast (over 30 years).

Post-Congress Life

After leaving Congress in 1993, Schulze worked as a consultant on issues such as energy, transportation, free trade, business taxes, environmental law, and gun politics. He has continued advocating for manufacturing and government affairs. He remained active as a senior advisor in political and policy circles until he passed away this December.

Schulze was married to Anne Nancy Lockwood (1955 until her death from breast cancer in 1990), with whom he had four children. He later married Nancy Waltermire (née Senechal).

I asked members of the Quarantine Club who knew Dick much longer than I have to share stories and memories. The following comes via Rob Harwell, Dick’s congressional Chief of Staff.

REP. DICK SCHULZE SAVES ROMANIA

In 1989, the former head of the Romanian Orthodox Church paid a visit to Rep. Dick Schulze (R-PA) in the private library of House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dan Rostenkowski (D-IL). He brought an interpreter, but he was not really needed. Father George Calciu had been released from a Romanian prison after over 20 years and led to America under the brutal regime of communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu. Rep. Schulze served on the Trade Subcommittee of the Committee on Ways and Means and was the most senior Republican on a trip to Bucharest, Romania, which included a meeting with Ceaușescu. Then House Ways and Means Chairman Dan Rostenkowski was present with other Members of the Delegation. Ceaușescu’s economy was failing as was the Soviet Union. He was demanding “Most Favored Nation” (MFN) from the U.S. He raised the issue. Dick Schulze, sitting directly across from him, pounded his fist on the table and told Ceaușescu that Romania would never get MFN until they freed imprisoned Father Calciu and other political prisoners.

Ceaușescu was enraged and asked Rostenkowski, who headed up the Delegation, Who is this man to speak to me this way? Rostenkowski sternly replied that this man, Congressman Schulze, represents President George W. Bush and the U.S. Government. His face burning red with anger, the Dictator turned to look at his guard at the door, almost to engage him in a confrontation with the delegation, and stormed out of the room.

Just a few days (or weeks) after this took place, and the Delegation moved on, Father Calciu was freed, and after some time of recovery, he came to the U.S. and to Northern Virginia. It was then that I personally witnessed the meeting I will never forget.

In that Ways and Means Library, Dick and I came into the Library and waited, and Father Calciu came in with his interpreter, saw Dick, and took a knee in front of him and kissed his hand. By this time, Romania had been freed, and the just revolution had executed Ceaușescu. Father Calciu told Dick, “Congressman, I must thank you as you stood up to Ceausescu that day and saved my life; saved my Church and saved my country.” Tears were forming all around, especially mine, and realized the impact of that meeting on the future of Nation that today is free from Marxism and rule by murder and torture.

I can think of no more fitting or powerful eulogy for this great American Patriot, who personified the ideals that so many (including Jill and me) now seek to live by.

On this day of celebration of the Birth of Christ and the coming renewal of Spring, I ask that each of you who read this essay take a moment of quiet to reflect on the life, courage, wisdom and times of this amazing man. And pray that, during our lifetimes, we will see more conservative leaders rise to follow in his path.

Compassion, strength, common sense, and commitment to his country. This is the legacy that Dick Schulze has given to all of us. Let’s not squander his teaching.