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David Lang Wardle's avatar
David Lang Wardle
34m

"Iran avoids full closure to preserve its own oil exports (critical for revenue, especially to China)."

So why aren't we capturing the Iranian vessels and selling them and their cargo? This is just beyond stupid.

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jtrudel trudelgroup.com's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
2m

"Why what London does matters...."

England used to rule the seas. No longer. Lloyds of London used to insure most all shipping. Now that need not be the case. THIS WOULD BE A SUPERB DEAL FOR TRUMP AND AMERICA.

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