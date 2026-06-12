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53rd Chapter's avatar
53rd Chapter
2h

I guess Senator Paul did know what he was talking about...

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D D's avatar
D D
2h

"Getting a bit old" in more ways than one. Gawd, it gives me great pleasure to see these findings and validation of your much deeper, comprehensive writings. The truth can be hidden for a long time, but the reveal eventually comes out. Besides your sixth sense, your diligence in these matters of hidden agendas is top of the line.

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