FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ODNI News Release No. 10-26

June 12, 2026

DNI Gabbard Reveals Evidence of U.S. Taxpayer-Funded Global Biolab Program

PRESS RELEASE FROM ODNI

WASHINGTON D.C. — After months of searching through Intelligence Community holdings and files, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard is revealing new evidence of longstanding United States government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries. These biolabs include labs in Ukraine, which may be at risk of compromise due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. For example, the Intelligence Community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained vulnerable to longstanding threats of Russian attack, seizure, or damage.

The newly declassified evidence can be found HERE (the four images are also copied at the end of this press release).

Until now, evidence regarding the full existence and funding of these laboratories had been knowingly withheld from the American people. The information surrounding the existence, history, locations and funding of these US funded biolabs has been intentionally covered up by powerful people falsely, claiming that they do not exist and accusing anyone who says otherwise to be foreign assets and traitors to America.

Many of these U.S. government-funded biolabs are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, in some cases to include dangerous Gain-of-Function research, with very little visibility or oversight.

President Trump understands the serious threat dangerous Gain-of-Function research poses to the American people, which is why he took decisive action on May 25, 2025, signing EO 14292 to end federal funding of Gain-of-Function research around the world.

“Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration’s national security team lied to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth. ODNI will continue to work closely with partners across the government to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain to end dangerous Gain-of-Function research that threatens the health and wellbeing of the American people and people around the world,” said DNI Gabbard.

DNI Gabbard issued new guidance to the Intelligence Community directing increased collection on these laboratories and facilities overseas. This directive is already providing new details on clinical trials that are underway at these facilities, raising significant ethical, financial, and security concerns regarding these supposed public health initiatives and U.S. national security.

End

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The four images released by DNI Gabbard:

These were the March, 2022 Malone.News coverage of the Ukraine Biolab story, for which I was censored and vilified, but once again have been vindicated with this new press release. At the time, our coverage was much more detailed than much of what is covered in this new release. The story of censorship, vilification, targeted delegitimization, followed by eventual vindication is getting a bit old. By the way, it was disclosed to us by a US Army officer that the labs were intentionally destroyed using US fighter/bombers to destroy the evidence due to the risk of being overrun by Russian forces. You may recall that the existance of these biolabs was specificially cited by Russia as justification for the initial invasion.

and then from May 2025