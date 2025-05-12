Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
53rd Chapter's avatar
53rd Chapter
19m

This seems to be analogous to the difference between a republic and a democracy. We have a wonderful HHS Secretary. Let's let him do his job, trust his judgment and realize that the forces of darkness will do everything they can to upend a threat to their gravy train.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
18m

That scripture could not be more perfect. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture