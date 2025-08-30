I was going to take the day off, as I have been up to my eyeballs in farm chores.

But then this came across the transit, and how could I resist not sharing Dr. Ladapo being brilliantly articulate - as usual:

Camus @newstart_2024 writes:

Dr. Joseph Ladapo exposes a chilling reality within the CDC: a cultish, unscientific dogma around vaccines. The core mission of objective science has been replaced by blind allegiance. Employees are unable to evaluate vaccines critically. When faced with inconvenient facts, the response isn't curiosity or caution—it is to bend the science until it fits the pre-approved narrative. This is the antithesis of public health. We need leaders who champion unbiased evidence, not enforced ideological conformity.

I love the wording - “the antithesis of public health.”

But people on the left are crazy stupid when it comes to RFK, Trump, and the reform of our health system.

On the one hand, the lefties recognize that the system is flawed; on the other hand, all attempts to reform the system are rejected.

TDS and vaccine indoctrination syndrome (VIS) run rampant on the left. Combined together, there is little hope of getting some people actually to think about the evidence being presented.

Talk about groupthink! No amount of science or logic can make people see when they refuse to open their eyes.

A "Love letter" from a "fan."

Yeh- I get a fair share of hate mail.

This one is from the great state of Delaware, no return address or name.

Cowards and bullies don't admit to their petty behavior.

This is why the support of those who know how darn hard I work and how carefully I weigh all the evidence before committing to an important decision . Nothing is black and white.

A fan on X - created the following image… based on my postcard above.

Dam -AI is gud!

Calley Means writes:

There is a memo being circulated among career staff at HHS. It outlines specific steps to subvert the agenda of President Trump and Secretary Kennedy - the nation’s two most popular public leaders. Voters overwhelmingly elected President Trump to protect kids. But now, the media is holding up “experts” at the CDC who say it is “anti-scientific” to use the word mother, defend two-year school lockdowns, herald abortion and smaller family sizes as public health miracles, and demand mandated COVID vaccines for every 6-month-old in America. Make no mistake - the only specific “anti-science” move these scientists accuse @SecKennedy of making is taking the COVID vaccine off the CDC schedule - a move 95% of parents and 85% of healthcare workers agree with. President Trump and Secretary Kennedy are putting on armor every day to fight against demonic forces to ensure our kids are healthy. Americans have a clear choice: do you support the status quo (which says “mother” is an antiquated word), or do you support reform. The CDC has a vital mission. We need gold-star pandemic response practices and disease reversal strategies. There are many career officials who know reform is needed - and those employees will be emboldened. But the employees who see their job to “save science” by fighting the agenda of President Trump and Secretary Kennedy should self-deport themselves from the agency immediately or be fired.”

During the Covid years, it seemed as if the CDC was being run by sadistic Satanists. It turns out that the CDC was actually being run by sadistic Satanists. -Jeffrey A Tucker

This dedicated DEI public servant above was hired to produce “vaccine equity” by Biden.

Secretary Kennedy and President Trump weren’t impressed.

The truth is that it is not appropriate for a senior public health official, who represents the CDC, to advocate for sexual promiscuity in this manner. Sexually transmitted diseases remain a public health threat.

If you are going to read one more article today, consider this one:

It begins with:

This week, I had two separate meetings with people I’d never met before. In both, after the polite small talk, each confessed that before sitting down with me they had quickly “studied up” by glancing at my Wikipedia page. (Note to readers: Please don’t do the same.) My Wikipedia entry is not a neutral profile — it’s a hit job. It’s a curated “greatest hits” collection of my worst moments, or more precisely my critics’ worst caricatures of me. But my experience is just one of countless examples. The problem with Wikipedia’s bias is far larger, and it touches every corner of our shared information ecosystem. That is why House Republicans’ decision to launch an investigation into “bad actors” manipulating Wikipedia entries is such welcome news. Unaccountable force What seems like a benign, crowd-sourced online encyclopedia has become one of the most powerful and least accountable forces in shaping our shared societal understanding of issues big and small. It is long past time for our government to take that seriously.

and it goes on from there.