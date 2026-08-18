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Zerozee0's avatar
Zerozee0
1h

My wife and I have been married since Valentines Day 1983, while I was 17 and she was 18.

Neither of us had started College yet, we were probably just as poor, and added to this was the fact that our daughter was born that following August.

It took me almost 7 years to earn my BS in Mechanical Engineering, between working full-time and taking classes when I was able to, but my job on a large Factory Trawler allowed her to be a stay-at-home mother for our three kids. She finally went back to school and got her degree in Horticulture once the youngest started school. I finished my degree and am now a Merchant Marine Chief Engineer on the largest Factory Trawler in the United States. Her degree has only cost me money, as she's become a "Collector of Species" in her garden, but it keeps her happy and entertained.

43 years later we're still going strong, and with all of our children married and the 12 grandkids they've provided us, we're extremely happy.

May you and yours have many more years of happiness.

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HillsideFarmer's avatar
HillsideFarmer
2h

Even though I have two failed marriages behind me, I loved reading this.

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