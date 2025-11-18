Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
2hEdited

There were many reasons why our Patriot ancestors chose to absolve themselves of the European ways.

Most of those reasons have not changed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sherry 1's avatar
Sherry 1
2h

Very informative article and glad to read Trump is pulling out of the globalist grift. The Europeans need to get their Socialist house in order, their dependence on so-called clean energy will be their downfall.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture