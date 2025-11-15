A strange but telling incident happened at the Children’s Health Defense conference in Austin (Nov 7–9, 2025). Two men, posing as activists against “fake meat,” conducted deceptive on-camera interviews. The men, using British accents and presenting themselves as representatives of the Alliance for Sustainable Protein, approached attendees, including Brownstone founder Jeffrey Tucker, to film short interviews.

Just before the recording started, interviewers gave participants a fabricated scientific study suggesting that “fake meat causes autism.” This study was entirely AI-generated, with no real author behind it. The interviewers aimed to pressure participants into agreeing on camera that the study proved a causal link, seemingly to elicit awkward or misleading responses.

At first, Jeffrey thought they were just misguided activists. But the next morning, he had a sudden realization. After looking into it more, he believed they were undercover agents trying to make a documentary that would show the health-freedom movement as naive and lacking scientific understanding.

The primary interviewer, who used the fake name “Aldrich Willows,” was identified via website code as Louis Wilson, reportedly affiliated with the Centre for Climate Reporting, an organization linked to climate-activist networks and large NGOs. The second man was identified as Tom Costello, also associated with that group and known for prior undercover political interference.

Upon being confronted, the two fled, leaving some of their equipment behind. Although their planned Sunday interviews were disrupted, they had already filmed multiple participants. They may use the footage selectively in a future documentary critical of the movement and of RFK Jr.’s HHS leadership.

This scheme was quite complex and aimed to manipulate people's words on camera about food, environmental causes of autism, and their trust in industrial food systems. As we have seen so many times before, our opponents are prepared to use a wide range of sneaky tactics to weaken the health-freedom movement. By staying alert and focusing on facts and logic, we can stand strong against those who might try to mislead us with dishonest tricks.

Now, these two characters weren’t doing this for free. Some NGO funded this sophisticated plot. And if they tried it once, they will try it again.

All over Twitter and other social media sites, I see conservative influencers repeatedly attacking Robert F. Kennedy’s top leadership. Some of these people are getting paid to do this, and others, some with a huge number of followers, are naively amplifying these messages. Of course, all this outrage farming builds clicks, likes, follows, and monetization. I am convinced that Big Pharma and its financially dependent NGOs are behind these efforts.

So, don’t be a sheep. Think for yourself and be strategic. And know that the efforts to tear down MAHA are being carried out by organizations with millions of dollars to throw at social media.

Jeffrey’s first-hand account of his interactions with these two false flag CHD infiltrators follows:

The Hoax That Targeted Health Freedom

Brownstone Institute was a proud exhibitor at the huge Children’s Health Defense conference, Austin, Texas, November 7-9, 2025. The event was filled with exuberance and trust among the more than 1,000 attendees, all of whom were thrilled to be with real friends at a time in which trust in nearly everything else is in free fall. At last, we were with people on the right side of history.

Within this social context, two 30-something men with British accents were making the rounds to decry fake meat and proclaim the superiority of real meat. This is a position with which probably everyone there agreed. They also looked the part: well-dressed and clean-shaven. Of course we want our activists to look this way.

The main actor told people his name is Aldrich Willows, an entirely fictional name, though no one seemed to have checked. He explained that he runs the Alliance for Sustainable Protein. The site is down as of this writing but it was created in March 2025. If anyone doubted their authenticity, pulling up their website on the phone was the first riposte, which is what they did with me.

The goal was to get people on film with the camera they had set up outside the security zone. Just before going on camera, they present the victim with a study that they say proves that fake meat causes autism. They have you stand in front of a ridiculous graphic with a patty of real vs fake meat, then they turn on the camera, first eliciting permissions to use what is filmed.

Next they push the unsuspecting person to endorse their study. If you are wary, as I was, the cameraman acting like the producer says, “It would be best for you to clearly state that fake meat causes autism while holding the study.” It’s an intimidating moment because the people being interviewed hate fake meat, suspect that the cause of autism is environmental, and feel a bit of sympathy for these guys.

If the victim does not comply, they keep pushing, clearly trying to get people on camera to say something ridiculous. The study in question is entirely fake, with no author, and generated entirely by artificial intelligence. But they are moving so fast that it is hard to follow what is going on. The study is presumably embargoed, though it has been variously circulating here and there for weeks.

Just for gags, I generated another study using Grok that shows a causal link between eating waffles and going bald. Anyone can do this in about 5 seconds.

Finishing with my interview, after a long day of interviews, I quickly forgot about the entire strange episode. I figured that it was some naive activists who were drawing unconfirmed connections between two bad things. But in my mind, my attitude was whatever: such events draw all types.

It was not until the next morning when it dawned on me what they were doing. They were scammers who had targeted the health freedom movement. They were piecing together a film for a documentary that would claim that all of us are naive and rallying around fake science to advance our political agenda.

Very clever.

The next morning I confronted them and told them that their plot had been revealed. I explained that they should be kicked out and their film confiscated. Alarmed, they grabbed their camera and left everything else, including their lights and bags of material, and ran to the elevators.

Someone captured this image of the two being confronted.

Further research reveals that the main person is not Aldrich Willows but rather Luke or Louis Wilson. Lucio Eastman of Brownstone discovered this while perusing the code to their website, which is now down.

Wilson works for the Centre for Climate Reporting. This is their website. He is a major climate activist who does undercover reporting, affiliated with the Net-Zero movement that the WEF has promoted. The funding trail leads to the usual suspects in the NGO space with major funding from the Rockefeller Foundation, Ikea, Bloomberg, and others.

Here is Luke Wilson being interviewed by Democracy Now:

The other person in the picture is Tom Costello, co-founder of Centre for Climate Reporting. He was famously caught interfering with the 2024 election with various undercover schemes.

The team had planned to conduct interviews all day on Sunday, but their plans were foiled. That said, they have plenty of people on camera to make a video designed to discredit the entire movement and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s tenure at HHS.

After all, if these health freedom people are willing to endorse an AI-generated fake study with no author, they are willing to believe anything.

A few points of context, however.

First, the plan was rather brilliantly hatched, pushing every button, including fake meat and autism with an environmental cause. It’s the kind of story that people who are sick of being poisoned might be emotionally inclined to believe.

Second, the guys were deeply deceptive, only drawing the connection just before filming and then pressing the victim into saying the magic words. People on camera are nervous and often lack the presence of mind to think through all the implications of what they are being told to do.

Third, the plot was foiled because in fact the people at this event do believe in authentic science and have zero tolerance for hucksters.

Their scam is now exposed but there is a lesson here for anyone who dares stand up to such powerful forces. Threatened industries are against you. They are daily scheming to humiliate you. As much as we might trust our comrades, there are bad actors out there who want to exploit your trust to destroy you.

It’s a dangerous world out there. No question that Brownstone Institute was on the target list, maybe at the top of the list. They might yet cut and paste a video of me exuding about meat and who knows how many others they ensnared in their plot. But let’s face it: that such an elaborate and well-funded scheme was hatched in the first place proves we are over the target.

Here is a video when they were caught.

@ResilientsTv put together a nice video of the pair exiting the building.

