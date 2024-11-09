The news from Hurricane Helene and Milton just gets more bizarre and shows the truly punitive nature of the Biden/Harris administration.

True story:

The Daily Wire Reports:

A FEMA supervisor told workers in a message to “avoid homes advertising Trump” as they canvassed Lake Placid, Florida to identify residents who could qualify for federal aid, internal messages viewed by The Daily Wire reveal. The supervisor, Marn’i Washington, relayed this message both verbally and in a group chat used by the relief team, multiple government employees told The Daily Wire. The government employees told The Daily Wire that at least 20 homes with Trump signs or flags were skipped from the end of October and into November due to the guidance, meaning they were not given the opportunity to qualify for FEMA assistance. Images shared with The Daily Wire show that houses were skipped over by the workers, who wrote in the government system messages such as: “Trump sign no entry per leadership.” It is unclear whether the same guidance was issued elsewhere in the country. The employees were part of a Department of Homeland Security surge capacity force team, meaning they volunteered from other DHS agencies to help an understaffed FEMA as it dealt with a second major hurricane in a span of just a few weeks.

The employee said it felt wrong to discriminate against Trump supporters when they were at their “most vulnerable.” “I volunteered to help disaster victims, not discriminate against them,” the employee said. “It didn’t matter if people were black, white, Hispanic, for Trump, for Harris. Everyone deserves the same amount of help.” The guidance came as the Biden administration was criticized over its sluggish response to Hurricane Helene in rural areas across the country. In Roan Mountain, Tennessee, for example, locals told The Daily Wire it took nearly two weeks for FEMA to show up. The town is located in Carter County, which voted 81% for Trump on Tuesday.

Supposedly, after this news story made the alternative media rounds, including the Daily Wire, - this “supervisor” was fired. About then, Fox and other conservative media ran with the story.

In other FEMA related news, the New York Post reports that:

The Federal Emergency Management Agency failed to answer nearly half of the calls for aid and assistance it recently received during Hurricanes Helene and Milton, a report released this week shows. During a recent week, FEMA’s call centers were so overwhelmed, almost half of all callers never connected with a federal working, according to data released this week. And it took federal agents on average more than an hour to actually pick up those calls that were answered.

The damning report comes as the Harris-Biden administration has been slammed by conservatives for its response to disaster relief after Hurricanes Helene and Milton slammed into Florida, North Carolina and other southern states. One man seeking help after his North Carolina home was flooded called FEMA and got a recording that said he was 675th in line.

A Google news search shows that there has been almost no mention about Hurricane Helene since October 7th. It is as if it never happened on Google News and MSM. A search on Hurricane Helene documents that the top articles are about

NASA hurricane surveillance, pecan farmers in Georgia, and deforestation caused by Helene.

Note the lack of news about the destruction, FEMA’s response, or the communities affected.

Adding the words North Carolina to Hurricane Helene doesn’t pull up any articles on the plight of those suffering, the recovery, or information on FEMA’s response. Instead, there are news stories on deforestation (again), opoids, and a local NC article on bad drinking water (an article that does not even mention FEMA or the hurricane response).

By all appearances, there is a governmental blackout regarding their disastrous response and criticisms about that response. Of interest, previous news stories between Oct 1-7, almost all center around “fact-checks’ that try to blunt the criticisms about FEMA, including Trump’s.

The vast media blackout on FEMA’s lack of an organized response in North Carolina is truly a blackeye on America and mainstream media.

By all appearances, the deep state is both protecting its own reputation and that of the Harris campaign. They wanted nothing out there that would reflect poorly on the Biden/Harris administration before the election. Mainstream media compliance and cooperation with the Federal government to hide their incompetence and corruption before this election and over the last decade may be the biggest story of this generation.



The video below is probably the most accurate synopsis of what the situation in NC looks like right now:

Of course, this video was found on X and TikTok- no such news stories on MSM!

North Carolina Department of Transportation has been mentioned as doing amazing work.

And course, Ron DeSantis has been amazing

In combing through X, it is clear that there is a lot of false information out there about the hurricanes this year. Just as has always been the case - gossip and rumors abound during and after a crisis.

By using common sense, and due diligence, people figure it out. By getting all sides of a story, the good, the bad, the false, and the exaggerated - people figure it out and filter reality as it pertains to their view of the world. We don’t all have the same beliefs or worldview.

This is the nature of individuals, communities, and groups - just as it has always been. “Fake news” is nothing new.

Censoring anything not approved by the government is evil. Particularly when DHS (FEMA) has been corrupted, poorly managed, and involved in hate crimes - such as discriminating against Trump supporters. Their malfeasance is palpable. That is the road paved to a totalitarian society.

“The real story here is that the Biden-Harris administration has spurned the interests of the American people since day one, pushing for hundreds of millions of FEMA dollars every year, specifically for illegal immigrants,” Chairman Green said. “Last year, House Republicans eliminated this spending in the FY24 DHS appropriations bill, only for the Democrat-controlled Senate and White House to fight to add it back to the omnibus spending bill.



“This is an issue of priorities, and the Biden-Harris administration’s are completely backwards. It takes a lot of nerve for Secretary Mayorkas to ask for more money after he and his bosses in the White House fought for roughly $650 million just this year for the Shelter and Services Program. Under Biden and Harris’ leadership, our tax dollars are being used to help facilitate illegal immigration, while many American citizens are left to suffer following natural disasters.” -House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN)

The news from the volunteers that have been going down to N Carolina from our area of Virginia all suggest that Samaritan’s Purse is doing the best work down there, and is the best place to donate to support the struggling residents of this area as they try to bootstrap themselves.

Samaritan’s Purse is responding to both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, with multiple disaster relief bases in North Carolina and Florida.

Latest Updates

We are working from multiple relief bases in hard-hit western North Carolina, Florida, and Georgia after hurricanes Helene and Milton caused havoc this fall. Disaster relief volunteer teams are mudding out homes, tarping roofs, and cutting downed trees.

We have also coordinated hundreds of relief flights by helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft to assist cut-off communities in western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. Now we are using ground transportation to deliver critically needed items, including generators.

Please pray for all communities reeling after these two storms. We praise God that, so far, 306 people have received Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.

The Samaritan’s Purse donation site for this tragedy can be found here, where you can also find videos and photos of the situation and their work to help those who are suffering.





