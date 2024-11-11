Investigative essay by Justine Isernhinke

Fellow and Head of Geopolitics and UAP Research, The Malone Institute

Last week, the US decided who will be the President for the next four years. If you subscribe to Robert’s Substack, you know that this has been the most significant election in our lifetimes for numerous reasons. Freedom of expression, Constitutional Rights, medical liberty, and personal safety were all at risk under another four years of a Democrat regime.

But there is another reason we needed Trump and, in particular, RFK Jr to be elected.

2024 and UFOs

This whole year I’ve waited for progress in disclosure in the UFO space. I was on the prowl for something meaty to write about and share with Robert’s audience. We have had some academic milestones.

The Sol Foundation started publishing papers. Interest has increased in transmedium USOs (unidentified submersible objects) - craft that can travel in water and air.

Former Admiral Tim Gallaudet published a paper on USOs

and followed it up with a documentary

Richard Dolan, the penultimate historian on UFOs, is set to publish a book on USOs in the next few months. The number of sightings of USOs is apparently so high that Dolan may need to publish his book in several volumes!

Lue Elizondo, formerly involved with AATIP, and since the Dec 2017 New York Times article, “A Memoir Offers an Insider’s Perspective Into the Pentagon’s U.F.O. Hunt”, has released his autobiography. The Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) was an unclassified but unpublicized investigatory effort funded by the United States Government to study unidentified flying objects (UFOs) or unexplained aerial phenomena (UAP). His book is likely the best “UFOs for Dummies” beginner guide. It gives a fantastic breakdown of significant UFO crashes and sightings, providing an excellent primer if you want to get into the subject.

2024 was the year of the podcast and X-space. Many, many hours of discussion and debate took place. However, with as much as people were talking, not much was being said.

It was mostly circular reporting- the same folks re-spinning the same salient facts that we learned during the congressional testimony last year from David Grusch. Nothing that moved the needle or even came close to ontological shock.

We’re set for another congressional hearing on November 13, 2024 (next week). I don’t expect there to be any revelations we’ve not already heard.

The only thing that piqued my interest this year was a new whistleblower (whom I’ll talk about in a future article).

One afternoon I took a long walk to think about how this all made me feel - this slow drip of limited information about UFOs. It makes me feel like I’m being subjected to something against my will. And I’m being told that I should like it. Enjoy it, even.

What is “it”?

Government control. Government manipulation. Government deceit.

And that’s it.

We’re in a psychologically abusive relationship with our Government over the reality of existence.

To be clear, when I say “Government,” I mean both the permanent employees (the Pentagon, the bureaucracy, the CIA) and the temporary employees (elected officials).

At school, we are programmed to believe that the Government looks out for us, that it seeks to protect its citizens, and that we’ve signed Rousseau’s Social Contract with state officials to ensure that our nation thrives under the best conditions.

There is a reason, we were told, that the US Constitution begins with the words “We, The People…”.

I’ve never trusted Government (growing up in South Africa will give you a healthy distaste for politicians). Still, in the last four years, I’ve realized that deceit is at the heart of most of what the Government is up to, all in an attempt to control and manipulate us to benefit them and the elites that sponsor them.

In Fifty Shades of Grey, the antagonist, Christian Grey, is, without a doubt, a malignant narcissist with sociopathic tendencies. Sounds much like our Government. At least the relationship in the movie is consensual.

The fallout from Covid and the rise of a freer (i.e. a less algorithmically deceptive) Twitter/X ripped off off the blindfold and we saw the dungeon for what it was. We realized the whips and chains were not for our pleasure but for their control, their power.

There is nothing consensual in what we are experiencing with our twisted relationship with the Government. We were told we could follow our passions, build great careers, buy a house, and even manifest “The American Dream”. We were told that Government is transparent and accountable. That our Social Contract meant that in return for submission and taxes, our Government protects us. Our potholes would be fixed, and our borders protected. Our elected representatives represented us, the citizen/voters. Who we voted into Government mattered.

There is also an element of Stockholm Syndrome in our relationship with Government. We have become so used to the captivity of our minds that we think the prison guards who keep the truth from us and who perpetuate the lies are our friends and allies.

The Government has run the UFO cover-up and disinformation campaign for decades. The more we seek accountability from Government on the UFO subject, the more they ramp up the manipulation till we don’t know what’s real and what’s not. This year felt highly controlled. It's like they doubled down on the manipulation.

We were told we would have hearings, but then they were held behind SCIFs (sensitive compartmented information facilities)- no information was released to the public. We were promised an op-ed from David Grusch, and then nothing but crickets. We were going to learn new and breaking information from Lue’s book, and then we found out that as wonderful a read as his book is, Lue remains as cryptic as ever, and we have not learned anything new.

The Government’s fingerprints are all over this. Could Lue tell us more? Maybe, but then he would violate his security clearance, and you can bet your bottom dollar that it would give the Government no end of delight to throw him in jail as an example to any future whistleblowers.

My frustration is also somewhat with the online UFO community. One the one hand, they are a constant source of unbelievably thorough research and insight. On the other hand, they are divided now into camps, where some believe that Lue, along with Christopher Mellon are Government-controlled disinformation agents, and others believe that Lue deserves the medal of honor for being the face of disclosure after decades of gaslighting by the Government. The community bickers, spinning its wheels, not realizing that THIS is the plan. Chaos agents have been planted. We are being whipped and we don’t know it.

Whistleblowers

This leads me to the latest beating we’ve willingly and unwittingly received.

Michael Schellenberger and Justine Isernhinke at a UAP conference at Stanford

Michael Schellenberger wrote about a new whistleblower who revealed that he found information regarding an unacknowledged Special Access Program (a USAP) run by the Executive Branch called.. [drumroll]… “Immaculate Constellation”.

This USAP is a “strategic intelligence program” that consists of a database of all UFO sightings and information. A collection point. This whistleblower presented Congress with a 25 page report on the USAP. Michael’s article also reveals that 3 to 6 UFOs blocked an F22 Stealth Fighter and forced it out of formation. The UFOs exerted dominance with one UFO maintaining spatial lock with the aircraft.

“A former IC official confirmed to Public the existence of Immaculate Constellation, “That program is run out of SEC DEF [Office of the Secretary of Defense],” the person said. “They don’t want to acknowledge it’s real.” The same person warned that simply printing the name “Immaculate Constellation” could trigger government surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) of whoever publishes it. “They won’t comment on it, but talking about it will put you in the danger zone. They enforce the secrecy with a lot of vigor.” The whistleblower’s report said that “A significant volume of intelligence reports documenting first-hand encounters with Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) or Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) by DOD personnel exists within defense HUMINT [Human Intelligence] databases accessible to the Intelligence Community.” Immaculate Constellation ”includes high-quality Imagery Intelligence (IMINT) and Measurement and Signature Intelligence (MASINT) of UAPs,” the whistleblower’s report adds. “The sources of this intelligence are a blend of directed and incidental collection capabilities positioned in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), the upper atmosphere, as well as military and civilian aviation altitudes and maritime environments.”

Michael shares some fascinating insights in his interviews with Joe Rogan and with News Nation.

Michael is a throw-back to old school journalism where he actually did the legwork and found independent corroborating sources. A journalist so far removed from the “Safe and Effective” paper-pushers at Bloomberg and other media outlets who merely regurgitate what Reuters or AP spew forth. I have no doubt that what Michael reports is accurate.

What annoys me is the fact that this whistleblower’s paper was submitted to Congress and they sat on it. Never telling us. The whistleblower had to reach out to an independent journalist for this to come to our attention.

There’s that swish of a whip again…

Government folks have forgotten that we pay their salaries. We pay our taxes. Our taxes fund their salaries, which fund SAPs, including USAPs. If a whistleblower steps forward, it should become public knowledge. A whistleblower reveals wrongdoing in the Government.

There is no reason for a whistleblower to arise if the Government is operating ethically and in line with the law.

I recently spent a few hours listening to John Kiriakou, who revealed that the Government was torturing detainees for information under President Bush Jr’s presidency.

[See minute 8.41 onwards]

I couldn’t recommend this podcast more. John goes into how he made his decision to be a whistleblower. He had raised his concerns up the chain within the CIA many times. He did everything by the book. He was then told by Brian Ross at ABC that there were allegations that John had tortured Abu Zabeda and he offered John an opportunity to come clean on ABC. John said he would think about it. A few days later, when Pres. Bush Jr was asked by a reporter about torture, Pres. Bush Jr responded that the torture was carried out by a rogue CIA officer. John then realized that the Government was planning to pin all the blame onto him for the torture - as John was the only one who had complained internally about the illegal torture. John felt compelled to step out into the public glare on ABC with the cold hard facts that the CIA violated US law by torturing detainees.

No matter how much they comply with the law and the system, whistleblowers are still targets for the Government. I reckon it’s simply deterrence and mitigating damage. If the Government praised a whistleblower and allowed them to remain in employment, then you can be sure as eggs are eggs that there would be a whole lot more unsavory truths coming to light. The Government cannot have that. John was eventually prosecuted.

On an interesting side note, John revealed that the CIA actively encourages CIA personnel to fraternize and marry each other. They create a whole world within a world - a baseball league, a knitting group, bookclubs, parties. This creates a world in which (1) intelligence agents can be open and free to discuss some of their work, and (2) they have something to lose if they turn their back on the CIA.

[Minute 28.05 onwards] This may go towards explaining why there are so few CIA whistleblowers.

Bringing this back to the world of little grey aliens, whistleblowers are not getting the sense of justice they need in order to be encouraged to come forward. What motivates a whistleblower is not the need for fame, glory and book deals. The path to that is too hard and the sacrifices of career, friends and more, too onerous for the hope that Spielberg may option the movie rights to his or her story.

The motivation instead is a deep sense of justice, of ethics, of doing the right thing. Living with integrity. And sometimes, like John, understanding that not doing so may be more detrimental than remaining silent. David Grusch was compelled to come into the public light due to the real-life threats against him and his family, and it is probable that due to the continued low grade harassment, David has stepped off the UAP stage for the time being.

Trump and RFK

The US election was a critical juncture in our history. We desperately needed to elect officials that will confront the deceit in our Government.

We need to end this non-consensual abuse.

We need Disclosure.

And I think we may get it.

Trump has discussed the subject of UFOs several times, even on the recent Rogan podcast. In fact, Trump said that they told him a lot about UFOs

"I have met with pilots...they are not conspiratorial, they are not crazy, and they tell me stories that they've seen things that you wouldn't believe. Am I a believer? No, I can't say I am. But I have met with people, serious people, that say there are some really strange things flying around out there.”

President Trump

RFK Jr has aligned on UFO disclosure as well:

“All I can say that if they got it, it’s one of the first questions and I’m going to want to see the little fellas and their spacecraft and then disclose everything to the American public unless there’s some really compelling reason not to which I don’t anticipate. But I read the article about that whistleblower [David Grusch] who’s still in the military and it just seemed very credible to me but I don’t know. I don’t have any way of assessing it and I guess they’re taking it seriously on Capitol Hill… that’s the kind of thing I think we should share with the American people.” RFK, Jr.

I tried to do my bit as well. At a recent event, as I stood next to RFK Jr for a photo, I asked him to disclose the UFO Files.

Ties between the JFK Files and the UFO Files

Trump has promised that he would create a new Presidential Commission on Assassinations led by RFK Jr. Both Trump and RFK Jr have also intimated that they would release the JFK files. Trump even said on Rogan that he would actually release the JFK files immediately.

You may be wondering what the JFK files have to do with UFOs. There has been speculation for some years now that one of the possible reasons for the assassination of JFK was that he was about to disclose the UFO files to Russia:

The above memo came to light a few years ago and has been viewed as JFK’s attempt to cooperate with the Soviets on the UFO subject, likely in conflict with the intentions of the Pentagon and Intelligence Community.

There may have been several reasons for Kennedy wanting this disclosure and liaison with the Russians. It is suspected that one reason was that Kennedy was concerned that UFOs seen by the Soviets would be misinterpreted by them as being U.S. aircraft behaving provocatively:

"It is important that we make a distinction between known and unknowns in the event the Soviets try to mistake our extended cooperation as a cover for intelligence gathering of their defense or space programs." -JFK

Another interesting tie is that one of the newly released documents revealed the name of the CIA official who intercepted Oswald’s mail in the months before JFK’s killing: Reuben Efron. It turns out Efron had a UFO encounter in 1955 when he was on a train journey through the Soviet Union with Senator Richard Russell, Democrat of Georgia, and an Army colonel. They all saw what a CIA report called two “flying saucers,” though skeptics later argued that they were Soviet aircraft. Russell was among the Warren Commission members who interviewed Marina Oswald, Lee Harvey Oswald’s wife, in 1964.

.

Lastly, E. Howard Hunt, the CIA agent who was behind the Watergate burglaries, revealed to his close friend Douglas Caddy (the attorney for the Watergate Seven) that there was a desperate struggle between JFK and the CIA over the UFO File.

“… I thought well, this is the last time I’ll see Howard. I’m going to make one more stab and see if I can get something here. I said, ‘Well, Howard, why was John Kennedy assassinated?’ He said, “John Kennedy was assassinated because he was about to give our most vital secret to the Soviets.” And I was stunned by that. I mean, John Kennedy, our President, the Soviets. I’ve never even thought about or heard about such a thing. “Well”, I said, “What was that?” And at that point he leaned forward and looked right in my eyes. Direct in my eyes. And he said, “The Alien Presence”. He reached out and shook my hand and then turned and walked away.”

Doug Caddy conducted longer form interview where he goes into more detail on this exchange:

You may want to forward to minute 24 and then minute 33. Caddy has no obvious reason to lie, and he’s never capitalized on this knowledge. What if it is true? That they took out JFK because he was about to reveal information to the Soviets about what UFO technology and information we had?

This is being explored by other researchers. Mark Christopher Lee theorizes that

“…since RFK JR backed Trump's Presidential campaign, he has been putting pressure on the former President to release the truth about UFOs to the American public. There is a theory that his uncle JFK (John Kennedy) was assassinated due to his knowledge of the Deep State involvement in the UFO cover-up.”

Until we have full Disclosure, we won’t know if this is mere speculation or truth.

Trump, Disclosure and Church Committee 2.0

“Disclosure” is what we all want. It’s what we should insist upon. What we mean by “Disclosure” is not just the odd current or former Government employee becoming a whistleblower and an annual congressional hearing to appease us. It means transparency, accountability and truthfulness directly from our Government. It means ending the abusive relationship since 1947. I believe we may have that Disclosure from Trump and RFK

We cannot mistake the momentary high of a new book or a new whistleblower as fulfilling our deepest need to understand the reality of our existence.

Are we alone in the Universe?

We cannot allow ourselves to be distracted by the delights of a feather of new but fragmentary, nebulous information. We cannot be waylaid by chaos agents. Or distracted and redirected by limited hangout deployments.

We need to stand firm that only President Trump stepping onto the lawn of the White House and telling us that we are not alone, is Disclosure. To be clear, we do not need to know how the zero-gravity technology that powers alien vehicles works, nor what we’ve managed to reverse-engineer. No one wants our foreign adversaries knowing this and it’s shouldn’t be required as part of Disclosure.

What we should also demand is another Church Committee, where we force the current gatekeepers into the light, and expose the deception and manipulation that we’ve been subjected to for decades. We need to cast a bright light on the abuse and tear down the dungeon.

We are the People. We are owed the truth. We pay for it after all.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article are my own and all errors in judgment are mine alone. I do not represent any organization or company (neither human nor non-human) and my views are my own.