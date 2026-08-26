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D D's avatar
D D
1h

"Propaganda dressed in a white coat". I get so infuriated by the same old slight of hand, what is the underlying purpose for all the double-speak? Fear? Poor protocol followed? Cover your butt just in case? Incorrect procedures? Without your help in identifying these subtle and not so subtle announcements many years ago, I wouldn't be so astute in seeing and hearing these inaccuracies. Thank you for all the hours spent, and I think it is a good idea to keep reminding people how much time and effort you spend, this is not magic.

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m&m's avatar
m&m
1h

"There is no legitimate public-health reason to exaggerate a disease that is genuinely capable of causing serious illness"- True but Shapiro wants to be President. As a former Pennsylvania resident who got out just before he became governor, I can say his political ambitions govern his actions. Pretty sure truth doesn't always matter.

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