GHOSTS IN THE MACHINE

This is a US Army PsyWar recruitment video that I like to include in lectures to help convince audiences that PsyWar is a real thing, and to illustrate how the US Military views PsyWar. Pretty much every scene relates to a deployed historic example of a psychological warfare mission or activity.

As the world watches and listens in horror, the peaceful, pro-democracy demonstration in China comes to a violent and bloody end. Ronald Reagan: Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall. There is another very important phase of warfare. It has as its target, not the body, but the mind of the enemy. The target of psychological warfare is against the enemy's mind. It is words and ideas. Ammunition used by psywar. Its mission is to influence the thoughts of the enemy soldiers, and at the same time... ...is expected and encouraged to study foreign languages and the social sciences such as history, economics, and sociology. He must have a broad and sympathetic understanding of all phases of human experience. But the use of this force as an integral part of combat has now taken on new form. These are the psywar soldiers. (Lyrics) [whistling] Wolves hiding nearby Whispering do or die around me You say your last goodnights While I keep getting by Gripping at my skin The walls of night close in around me As I wait to say my last goodbye 'If your opponent is of choleric temper, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant.' —Sun Tzu Have you ever wondered who's pulling the strings? Born from the ashes of a world at war You'll find us in the shadows At the tip of the spear A threat rises in the East Warfare is evolving And all the world's a stage Anything we touch is a weapon We can deceive, persuade, change, influence, inspire We come in many forms We are everywhere A feeling in the dark A message in the stars Ghosts in the machine What, are we? PSYWAR Verbum Vincet goarmysof.com

GHOSTS IN THE MACHINE 2

Faceless people, invisible hands: New Army video aims to lure recruits for psychological operations

From the Associated Press

BY LOLITA C. BALDOR

Updated 4:36 PM EDT, May 2, 2024

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (AP) — The video is unsettling, with haunting images of faceless people, fire and soldiers. The voiceover is a cascade of recognizable historical voices as the screen pulses cryptic messages touting the power of words, ideas and “invisible hands.” Hints of its origin are tucked into frames as they flash by: PSYWAR. The Army’s psychological warfare soldiers are using their brand of mental combat to bring in what the service needs: recruits. And if you find the video intriguing, you may be the Army’s target audience as it works to enlist soldiers to join its Special Operations Command. Released in the early morning hours Thursday, the video is the second provocative recruiting ad that, in itself, exemplifies the kind of work the psyop soldiers do to influence public opinion and wage the war of words overseas. Called “Ghost in the Machine 2,” it is coming out two years after the inaugural video was quietly posted on the unit’s YouTube site and generated a firestorm of online chatter. “It’s a recruiting video,” said the Army major who created it, speaking with The Associated Press before the release. “Someone who watches it and thinks, wow, that was effective, how was it constructed — that’s the kind of creative mindset we’re looking for.”

Mikki Willis: OUR BIRTHRIGHT

A video essay focused on how various PsyWar methods (including the accusation of “controlled opposition” are used to spread division and divisiveness among protest movements including the “medical freedom” movement. This method is otherwise known as “Bad Jacketing”.

Bad-jacketing is "the practice of creating suspicion—through the spreading of rumors, manufacturing of evidence, etc.—which allude to bona fide key organizational members as being either FBI/police informers, or guilty of offenses such as skimming organization funds." Scholar Mark Anthony Neal writes that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) under J. Edgar Hoover used the technique against the Black Panther Party (BPP) and other Black Power organizations as part of its COINTELPRO operations. Neal writes that this technique was effective in isolating key individuals, forcing them out of the organization, and that its effectiveness was enhanced by the tendency of Black Power activists to divide among "rigid racial, ideological, and increasingly gendered" lines. The practice was notably used by the FBI informants to create a climate of suspicion within the Black Panther Party and American Indian Movement (AIM), which resulted in the murder of a number of AIM activists that had been subjected to bad-jacketing, including Pedro Bissonette, Byron DeSersa and Anna Mae Aquash. Jo Durden-Smith claims that this technique was used by U.S. prison guards to undermine targeted prisoners and thus make them vulnerable to manipulation. Snitch-jacketing is a form of bad-jacketing that specifically aims to present the target as an informer.

Thanks for reading Who is Robert Malone! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

SAFE and EFFECTIVE video compilation

The repeated messaging “Safe and Effective” (without ever defining or qualifying either term) has been one of the greatest PsyWar / PsyOp campaigns in modern history. This method of repeating terms like this is one example of neurolinguistic programming, a highly effective PsyWar tactic.

“Whatsherface” WHO IS ROBERT MALONE

This is the source that tipped me off very early about what was going on with the deployment of international PsyWar during the early phase of the COVIDcrisis. Of course the aggressive Wikipedia editing and propagandizing of my listing has continued, but these initial historic edits that "Whatsherface" cites were traced to the UK intel group MI6.