Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Stafford's avatar
Ben Stafford
5h

We're all feeling abandoned by the MAHA and MAGA machine. What once seemed like a powerful team devoted for change now sits in a windowless room full of gold, drones, AI servers, flock cameras, and glyphosate. I'm still going to vote, but man do I feel deflated!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
ddc's avatar
ddc
5h

Tending to libertarian ideology, I've always been in the political wilderness -- but I really feel like a political orphan these days. Corruption seems to be a primary card in this game.

Reply
Share
1 reply
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture