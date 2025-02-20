So here we are.

Yet another cycle of “Bird Flu” psychological bioterrorism.

Only now, in its wisdom, the Trump Administration’s USDA has conditionally authorized veterinary product manufacturer Zoetis to market and distribute a vaccine to protect the poultry. Zoetis is the former “animal health” division of Pfizer, but was spun out (2013). The main shareholders now include Vanguard, Blackrock, State Street, and State Farm.

This is all tracking pretty much precisely as Peter Hotez had darkly predicted last December, despite the fact that this variant of “Bird Flu” has been circulating in the continental USA since 2022, and other H5N1 variants have been circulating in domestic and wild birds for as long as there has been tracking of Bird Flu - many decades.

As if that is not enough, there is now advocacy that another leaky mRNA vaccine (for H5N1) be developed and mass deployed for use in our poultry including meat and egg chickens, just like we had a leaky mRNA vaccine developed and mass deployed in humans for a rapidly mutating coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2. How many times do we need to run this experiment? Do you remember this zinger? Flat out disinformation from the CDC, denying that the COVID mRNA vaccines are leaky.

March 29, 2021 CDC Director Rochelle Walensky infamously declared on MSNBC: "Vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don't get sick." Emails obtained by FOIA from Jan 30, 2021 show that Walensky knew this was a lie at the time she said it.

And of course there is the USG 590 Million dollar contract issued to Moderna for development of a mRNA vaccine for H5N1 in humans that was pushed out the door in the last days of the Biden/Harris administration. Despite the fact that the CDC considers H5N1 influenza is a low risk in humans. No evidence exists that any influenza vaccine will provide anything even close to sterilizing immunity (complete protection from infection, replication, and spread). In other words, what we can reliably predict is that the Moderna product that you are paying for will provide yet another leaky influenza vaccine with the added risks associated with current mRNA vaccine technology.

From an HHS announcement quite literally dated January 17, 2025; the Friday before inauguration of Donald Trump, Monday January 20, 2025.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide approximately $590 million to Moderna to accelerate the development of mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines and enhance mRNA platform capabilities so that the U.S. is better prepared to respond to other emerging infectious diseases. The award was made through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) Consortium with funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR). This funding allows Moderna to accelerate development of an H5N1 mRNA influenza vaccine that is well matched to strains currently circulating in cows and birds and expands the clinical data supporting the use of mRNA vaccines that may be needed if other influenza strains emerge with pandemic potential. “Avian flu variants have proven to be particularly unpredictable and dangerous to humans in the past. That is why this response has been a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration and HHS,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Accelerating the development of new vaccines will allow us to stay ahead and ensure that Americans have the tools they need to stay safe.” Moderna’s influenza vaccine candidate uses conventional mRNA technology that was leveraged successfully during the COVID-19 response, resulting in one of the first two FDA-authorized - and ultimately FDA-licensed - COVID-19 vaccines.

I’m sorry, but “conventional mRNA technology”? More propaganda.

Is it possible to break out of USDA groupthink and consider a different approach to the problem of “Bird Flu”? Like breeding H5N1 - resistant flocks by selecting birds from infected flocks that didn’t get sick and die? That is the ONLY way we can resolve this.

<Sidebar note for armchair virologists and USDA bureaucrats - H5N1 including the current variant clade 2.3.4.4b is widespread in wild birds including migratory waterfowl. It cannot be “eradicated”.>

Dr. Peter Hotez says it will be ‘dangerous’ if the Senate confirms Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Fri Dec 6, 2024 - 9:35 pm EST

(LifeSiteNews) — Prominent “vaccine scientist” Dr. Peter Hotez issued an eerie warning during an interview this week, listing a litany of diseases that may begin to spread starting on January 21, President-elect Donald Trump’s first full day in office. Speaking with Nicole Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline White House about how supposedly “dangerous” it would be for the country if the Senate confirms Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Hotez began warning of diseases that will start to spread on January 21 while slamming vaccine skeptics. Hotez has a long history of attacking “anti-vaxxers” who have raised legitimate concerns about COVID and other vaccines. “We have some big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21. Mr. (Mike) Bloomberg mentioned H5N1 that I’m really worried about,” Hotez said. “It’s all over wild birds on the western part of the United States and going up in the north. It’s getting into the poultry, we’re seeing sporadic human cases, no human-to-human transmission yet, but that could happen. It’s in the cattle, it’s in the milk. And that’s just the beginning.

Science magazine’s on-retainer vaccine advocate, Jon Cohen, who is a master at pushing the Pharma party line (is it marketing or propaganda?), provided this analysis (quoted below) of the Trump Administration's USDA decision to deploy a leaky mismatched veterinary influenza vaccine into US mega-chicken flocks. H5N2 vaccine for influenza H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b? What could possibly go wrong?

With egg prices in the United States soaring because of the spread of H5N1 influenza virus among poultry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) yesterday conditionally approved a vaccine to protect the birds. President Donald Trump’s administration may therefore soon face a fraught decision on whether to join the ranks of other nations—including China, France, Egypt, and Mexico—that vaccinate poultry against H5N1. Although many influenza researchers contend that vaccination can help control spread of the deadly virus, the U.S. government has long resisted allowing its use because of politics and trade concerns that many contend are unscientific. The USDA approval may signal a shift in policy linked to the Trump administration’s worries about egg prices. Even with the conditional approval, USDA must still approve its use before farmers can start to administer the vaccine because special regulations apply to H5N1 and other so-called highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) viruses. The vaccine, made by Zoetis, contains a killed version of an H5N2 variant that the company has designed to work against circulating variants of the H5N1 virus <RWM- did I just read that correctly??!!?? It must be a typo?> that have decimated poultry flocks and have even jumped to cows and some humans. (The “H” in both variants stands for hemagglutinin, the surface protein of the virus, and antibodies against it are the main mechanism of vaccine-induced protection.) Researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported yesterday that three cow veterinarians harbored antibodies to the H5N1 virus in dairy cattle. None had symptomatic disease, they noted in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, suggesting the virus may be more widespread in humans than previously thought. Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck announced the approval yesterday on CNBC. “The decision to vaccinate commercial poultry flocks rests solely with national regulatory authorities in consultation with their local poultry sector,” said Zoetis in a statement, which noted it has approval for similar vaccines in other countries. Zoetis also had an earlier version approved in 2016 that was in the National Veterinary Stockpile until 2021, but it was never used. HPAI strains such as the current H5N1 have for decades been stamped out largely by culling affected flocks and enforcing strict biosecurity measures. But that strategy has failed since the February 2022 emergence in the U.S. of an H5N1 virus that belongs to a lineage known as clade 2.3.4.4b. Many scientists now worry the virus cannot be eradicated from the U.S. poultry flock, which means it has become endemic rather than epidemic.

Wonder what Mr. Market thinks about this?

The question is whether or not the few mega-Chicken corporate operations are going to buy into this, or whether their own veterinarians think like me - that administering a leaky mismatched vaccine to commercial poultry is a horrible idea that will predictably result in natural selection and evolution of vaccine-resistant H5N1 influenza virus strains. And will also result in more exposures (and infections) of poultry workers because the chickens will not show disease as clearly.

How many times do we need to learn this lesson?

Watch these companies and their corporate announcements to learn whether or not commercial poultry scientists are going to buy into this:

Tyson Foods, Inc. : Tyson Foods is the largest poultry producer in the United States, with a market share of approximately 25%. The company produces a wide range of poultry products, including chicken, turkey, and duck.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation : Pilgrim’s Pride is the second-largest poultry producer in the United States, with a market share of approximately 20%. The company specializes in chicken production and also produces other poultry products.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. : Sanderson Farms is the third-largest poultry producer in the United States, with a market share of approximately 8%. The company primarily produces chicken products but also offers other poultry products.

Perdue Farms : Perdue Farms is a major player in the U.S. poultry industry, known for its commitment to animal welfare and sustainable practices. The company produces a variety of chicken products.

JBS SA : JBS SA is a global leader in meat processing and has a significant presence in the U.S. poultry market.

Wayne Farms: Wayne Farms is another significant poultry producer in the United States, contributing to the country's large poultry output.

I have previously consulted for the USDA, and discussed the economics of vaccinating chickens with industry veterinarians. The chicken industry operates on very tight margins and generally is strongly opposed to any vaccine program for a number of reasons (including export/import consequences), and in particular because the industry cannot tolerate the extra couple of bucks per animal carcass that it would cost to purchase and administer vaccines at scale to their flocks. And because vaccinating chicken flocks does not work. Look up Marek's disease and leaky vaccines for one example.

Speaking personally, I still have a bunch of roosters in the freezer from growing our own chickens hatched from our own fertile eggs, and we are getting more eggs than we can eat from both chickens and our goose. None of which are showing any symptoms of H5N1. But for those who did not already buy their own pullets and are collecting their own healthy eggs, the price of eggs has skyrocketed due to USDA culling infected flocks. In some regions, such as in the North East, there is an outright shortage of eggs. And for all of us, that timeworn and unsuccessful USDA policy has cost a tidy 1.25 Billion US tax dollars.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation, has done a great job summarizing why this is complete nonsense in his recently published substack.

Mr. Hulscher cites four key reasons why the mass culling of poultry for H5N1 bird flu must end immediately:

Despite routinely killing the entire flock over an H5N1 bird flu PCR detection (41.4 million domesticated birds were culled in December 2024 and January 2025 alone), H5N1 continues to widely propagate among poultry:

The monthly average price of a dozen large Grade A eggs hit a 45-year high in January 2025, making food less affordable for millions.

According to a recent study by Garg et al , 100% of poultry-linked human H5N1 cases have been traced to reckless mass depopulation efforts:

Three studies demonstrate that a substantial number of chickens survive H5N1 infection and will thus obtain natural immunity against the virus, helping to limit future spread:

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control et al:

Pantin-Jackwood et al:

Kayali et al:

Are There Any Alternatives to Vaccinating or Mass Culling Commercial Poultry Flocks?

And by the way, there are only a few remaining specialty hatcheries that are preserving the genetic diversity of farm poultry and our heritage breeds. How about we fund these to test which of the heritage breeds are most resistant to H5N1, and then cross these resistant breeds into the commercial poultry lines?

Instead of this common sense approach, there is a good chance that USDA bureaucrats in their zeal and short-sighted stupidity are going to march in, indiscriminately cull, and decimate both these specialty hatcheries and the treasure of genetic information that they have been preserving for generations.

Give a three year old a hammer, and everything becomes a nail.

What are the total direct costs to the taxpayer (so far) due to the failed USDA mass culling policy for H5N1? 1.25 Billion US Dollars.

This publication in the Federal Register provides a summary of current USDA thinking and policies.

As of November 2024, the costs associated with the ongoing [H5N1] outbreak have exceeded $1.4 billion, including $1.25 billion in indemnity and compensation payments. Of this, APHIS has spent approximately $227 million on indemnity payments to premises that have been infected multiple times with HPAI. In June 2023, an epidemiological analysis found that wild bird introductions were the primary means of spread during this current poultry outbreak. To improve the understanding of risk factors associated with HPAI on table egg farms and turkey farms in the United States, case-control studies were conducted identifying risk factors for HPAI and biosecurity challenges. The most significant farm-level risk factor for HPAI on table egg farms was being located within an existing control area. For turkey farms, the farm-level risk factors also included seeing wild waterfowl on the farm, farm location near a wetlands, seeing wild waterfowl or shorebirds on the closest waterbody, and not having a restroom facility available to crews visiting the farm. In addition, having feed or feed ingredients accessible to wild birds was identified as a risk factor. This risk may be heightened by a lack of protocol to clean spilled feed and/or presence of water around the premises where wild birds may congregate; both of these factors can serve as wild bird attractants to a premises.

It is way past time to reconsider the current USDA policies for managing the Avian Influenza outbreak.

Mass flock killing is not working, and vaccinating commercial poultry with vaccine products (mRNA or traditional) that do not provide “sterilizing” immunity (complete protection from infection, replication, and spread) will directly contribute to development of vaccine-resistant avian influenza viruses that will then spread back into wild bird populations and at some point might even transition to infecting humans.

Perhaps it is time to consider other options such as breeding H5N1 resistant poultry strains?

Yes, there actually already are disease-resistant poultry strains. Research has shown that certain chicken breeds possess genetic traits that make them more resilient to various diseases. This resistance is a polygenic trait, involving multiple genes that confer protection against pathogens.

Notable Disease-Resistant Breeds

Fayoumi Chickens

Fayoumi chickens have been found to be particularly hardy and disease-resistant. Research confirms that they are less susceptible to many diseases, including:

Salmonella

Coccidiosis

Marek's Disease

Avian Influenza

Rous sarcoma virus

Newcastle disease (vND)

These chickens are also known for their fertility, heat tolerance, and excellent foraging abilities, making them ideal for low-input, free-range systems1.

Nicobari Chickens

Studies have shown that Nicobari chickens, an indigenous breed, demonstrate higher survivability and longer mean death time compared to other breeds when exposed to Pasteurella multocida A:1 infection.

Genetic Factors Contributing to Disease Resistance

Several genetic factors have been identified as contributing to disease resistance in chickens:

Natural resistance-associated macrophage protein 1 (Nramp-1)

Interferon (IFN)

Myxovirus-resistance gene

Myeloid differentiation primary response 88 (MyD88)

Receptor-interacting serine/threonine kinase 2 (RIP2)

Heterophile cells

Additionally, certain genes like immunoglobulin lambda light chain precursor, Ig-gamma, P01875, and PIT-54 have been identified as playing a role in immune response during embryogenesis.

Breeding Strategies for Disease Resistance

Poultry breeders are focusing on developing strains with enhanced disease resistance. Some successful examples include:

Chickens resistant to lymphoid leucosis and Marek's disease

Bird flu-resistant chickens

Researchers are also exploring advanced techniques such as CRISPR/Cas9, RNA interference (RNAi), and viral vectors to modulate gene expression and enhance disease resistance in chickens.

Importance of Disease-Resistant Strains

Breeding disease-resistant chicken strains is crucial for:

Tackling pathogens more effectively Increasing understanding of host genetics in fighting communicable diseases Reducing the need for antibiotics and other prophylactic measures Enhancing the economic viability of poultry farming, especially in low and middle-income countries

By focusing on these disease-resistant strains, the poultry industry can potentially improve overall flock health, reduce economic losses, and enhance food safety.

Should the Trump Administration Accelerate Development of “Bird Flu” mRNA “vaccines” for Humans?

This substack essay from the Independent Medical Alliance provides more details regarding the risks of rushing out “Bird Flu” mRNA shots for humans:

There are now thousands of peer-reviewed studies showing serious adverse events to using mRNA, including myocarditis, blood clots, autoimmune disorders, severe immunosuppression, neurodegenerative disorders like dementia, Parkinson’s, and prion disease. Doctors throughout the nation are also reporting a dramatic increase of cancers from primaries to aggressive reactivations that were considered cured and in uncharacteristically younger patients. Additionally, women have experienced increased incidents of miscarriages, preterm labor, and abnormal vaginal bleeding after receiving mRNA. There is also a rash of strange and never before seen blood clots pulled from the circulatory system of vaccinated patients, both living and deceased. These incidents should be reason enough to delay any new mRNA rollout. And remember, the drug companies were granted 100% immunity from any and all side effects from the COVID mRNA. That means this rushed technology was both insufficiently tested and unaccountable – the worst of combinations for medical science. Additionally, there is evidence that the mRNA code may actually adulterate and re-engineer the recipient’s DNA code due to DNA plasmid contamination from the manufacturing process. Is this truly a threat? Good question, and we had better figure this out. One final thing to consider: Influenza viruses, including bird flu (H5N1), mutate rapidly. That means, even if scientists develop an mRNA vaccine for one strain, it will not be effective against the next variant. This would force us into an endless cycle of booster shots, each arriving too late to keep up with viral mutations, but contributing to further mutation. As a doctor, I now believe the mRNA platform was used inappropriately in healthy subjects to confer immunity. That’s the lesson of the mRNA COVID-19 experience. Let’s not repeat the same mistake twice.

Will the Trump Administration Pull COVID mRNA “Vaccines” from the Market?

There are signs that the tide is turning on this topic, including this recent article from the Daily Mail (UK). Together with other physicians, I called for these COVID mRNA “vaccine” products to be withdrawn from the US market over two years ago in a press conference filmed at Del Bigtree’s Highwire studio. It appears that this opinion is gaining traction all over the world.

Covid vaccines could be suspended for all age groups in America under radical new plans backed by key health figures in the Trump Administration. Several experts poised for top jobs in US health agencies subscribe to the disputed idea the shots are causing widespread side effects and deaths. Dr Jay Bhattacharya, who has been nominated to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has backed a petition calling for the mRNA vaccines to be paused and retested, DailyMail.com can reveal. He is one of the signatories of the Hope Accord, which claims there is a 'causal link' between the mRNA shots and an alarming rise in excess deaths worldwide. DailyMail.com also understands Robert F Kennedy Jr has privately expressed concerns about the vaccines and signaled he is open to axing them if the data supports it. Other key advisors to Kennedy have promoted conspiratorial views on social media about the Covid vaccines, including that the shots killed more people than they saved. Dr Aseem Malhotra, a British cardiologist being considered for a health advisory role in Kennedy's new health departments, has called for the jabs to be suspended and reassessed.

There is no Public Health Emergency involving COVID, and yet the CDC still recommends the mRNA products be administered to children, pregnant women, and the general population.

Let’s all hope that the tide has turned, and more common sense policy prevails.