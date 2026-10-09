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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
7hEdited

It’s incredible Nadal Hasan, the terrorist who killed 13 people and wounded 32 others at Fort Hood Texas is scheduled to be executed by firing squad. The liberal media is up in arms about the decision to use a firing squad and broadcast it on national TV. It’s funny though, remember the Trump rally in Butler Pennsylvania. Although CNN never broadcasts a Trump rally they just happened to be there the day Trump nearly got his head blown off. What a coincidence!

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Barbara Byrd's avatar
Barbara Byrd
7h

Everything is FiNe.

Love the LOL on the sympathy card.

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