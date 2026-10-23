Just to say, I will be surprised if this investigation reveals a brother-sister relationship. But it is a darn funny troll and makes fun of an unfortunate truth about many Somalians

An unfortunate truth is that consanguinity, including marriage between close relatives, has contributed to an increased risk of inherited genetic disorders in some Somali communities. Genetic research has documented elevated levels of homozygosity, while clinical studies have identified recessive diseases associated with founder mutations, including severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID)… Studies have reported low average scores on standardized cognitive tests among Somali populations, including a 2017 study of 2,440 Somali refugee schoolchildren in Kenya that produced an IQ-equivalent estimate of approximately 68 using British norms. Poor nutrition, disrupted education, infectious disease, and the hardships of displacement can all influence cognitive test performance. Although consanguinity increases the risk of certain inherited neurodevelopmental disorders, its contribution to these reported scores has not been established. Chat-GPT

My opinion, and that is all it is: the Ilhan Omar investigation is more likely about fraud linked to her family and the fact that her early records show a birthdate of 1981, which she later changed to 1982. It may also be to link her father to immigration fraud.

All that said, good chance this will reveal a high degree of “consanguinity” between her and her ex. And given marriage customs in some parts of Somalia, that is almost to be expected.



Who knows, but sometimes these jokes write themselves.

But making fun of some basic truths is not racist. Particularly in light of the crazy immigration policies under Obama and Biden. Which, fortunately, have ended.

Vote Red in November and 2028!

Which kind of person are you?

“Common courtesy takes no effort,” as my very British father liked to remind us when we were young.

(TMI- But my wonderful and thoughtful husband not only always pushes in his chair when he leaves the table, he has not once, in 47 years of marriage, left the toilet seat up).

Back to the future at 88 years old!

Today I turn 88…I’ve seen some serious shit. The most serious of it all is love. I love my family, my friends, and my wonderful fans. The power of love remains. Christopher Lloyd / Oct. 22, 2026

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That’s all folks!

By: JGM