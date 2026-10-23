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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
2h

I've found that if you tuck one part of your pant legs into your sock, people expect less of you.

This is especially true when I'm wearing shorts. I'm held in low esteem, I can just feel it.

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
2h

So that's why Somaiis are nothing but a bunch of theiving, useless welfare cheats. They're inbrd. Holmes was right. Three generatrions of imbeciles is enough. Deport them all.

Also loved the new White House press secretary one. I was thinking of throwing my hat in the ring. "Now that's the dumbest question I've heard in a long time. Are you all clinically retarded or just a pack of useless communist whores?" I'm not pretty like Karoline. Or smooth. But I sure would be entertaining. As leftie heads explode in technicolor!

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