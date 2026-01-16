Malone News

James Goodrich
The number of deaths caused by communist regimes is estimated at more than 94 million, on the low end. This total includes deaths from executions, forced labor, man-made famine and war.. The estimated breakdown of deaths by country or region is as follows;

China:65 million,

Soviet Union:20 million,

Cambodia:2 million,

Ethiopia:1.7 million,

Afghanistan:1.5 million, Eastern Block (Europe):1 million,

Vietnam:1 million,

Latin America:150,000,

International communist movement/parties not in power:10,000.

The facts are the facts.

What extent of propaganda and brain washing, does it take for a media, a government, a political party, or a massive 3rd world immigration invasion scheme to get people from “free societies” to literally vote communism into power? From a states perspective look at Mamdani, Tim Walz, Bernie Sanders, AOC, Ilhan Omar, etc., etc., etc.

I have to add the influence of internet censorship, shadow banning, and outright cancelling of people to the list of coercion.

And as AI becomes the professor of the masses, where all information becomes input, installed or removed, you can see the great potential that under the wrong leadership, the system of communism could easily be swept into government. Just look at the paid protestors in Minnesota or Vladimir Lenin’s term “useful idiots” and things begin to make complete sense. And with communism the final phase of removing God from society can finally be achieved.

Have we ushered in the beginnings of a religious free, authoritarian matrix?

Flesh versus Spirit, the real forever war.

Happy Friday J.Goodrich

D D
Mpls.and St. Paul ought to have to wear a collar of shame. (around their necks/ tight) This is a race to the disintegration of these cities and all the "suicidal empathy" abounds. What a sad day, week, month, years.

