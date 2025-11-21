Friday Funnies: BBC's Agonal breaths
Final death throes, excepting the compulsory fees
The bill releasing the Epstein files was not about protecting victims or predators; it was written to protect the intelligence “community.”
Honeypots are not used to trap criminals by the intelligence community.
They use it for blackmail to keep politicians, whistleblowers, and other who know things they shouldn’t - silent.
Honeypots are also used to gather intelligence.
The intelligence “community” uses honeypots to compromise people, not prosecute.
Congress needs to pass a bill making the use of honeypots in any way, shape, or form, by our government or other governments on our soil, illegal.
No exceptions.
These three are some of my favorite Congress people - it pains me that these are also the three pitted against my president…
MAGA needs to come together - otherwise the midterm elections will be lost.
We have more important issues to deal with at the moment.
Thanksgiving is coming, here is some food for thought.
How long do we have to stare at that RAT 🐀 🤔 ⁉️
Why does it seem all we get from democrats in the congress is shutdowns, obstruction, coverups, lies, theft, corruption, and the talk of impeachment, assassinations and or civil war. What happened to solutions, common ground, fixing things that are broken, helping citizens that need help, lowering prices, helping to cut inflation, working to create jobs for Americans, making things better for the next generation. Is it me, or are they more interested in fighting Trump than doing what they were elected to do and just do their dam job. If all they do Is run a campaign to hate and get rid of Trump does that help America? Is that a winning strategy for democrats? Because that’s all I see them doing. J.Goodrich