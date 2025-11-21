The bill releasing the Epstein files was not about protecting victims or predators; it was written to protect the intelligence “community.”

Honeypots are not used to trap criminals by the intelligence community.

They use it for blackmail to keep politicians, whistleblowers, and other who know things they shouldn’t - silent.

Honeypots are also used to gather intelligence.

The intelligence “community” uses honeypots to compromise people, not prosecute.

Congress needs to pass a bill making the use of honeypots in any way, shape, or form, by our government or other governments on our soil, illegal.

No exceptions.

These three are some of my favorite Congress people - it pains me that these are also the three pitted against my president…

MAGA needs to come together - otherwise the midterm elections will be lost.

We have more important issues to deal with at the moment.

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Thanksgiving is coming, here is some food for thought.