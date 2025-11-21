Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ana González's avatar
Ana González
8h

How long do we have to stare at that RAT 🐀 🤔 ⁉️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
8hEdited

Why does it seem all we get from democrats in the congress is shutdowns, obstruction, coverups, lies, theft, corruption, and the talk of impeachment, assassinations and or civil war. What happened to solutions, common ground, fixing things that are broken, helping citizens that need help, lowering prices, helping to cut inflation, working to create jobs for Americans, making things better for the next generation. Is it me, or are they more interested in fighting Trump than doing what they were elected to do and just do their dam job. If all they do Is run a campaign to hate and get rid of Trump does that help America? Is that a winning strategy for democrats? Because that’s all I see them doing. J.Goodrich

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
90 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture