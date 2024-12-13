Teddy Bear’s Picnic

If you go down in the woods today,

You're sure of a big surprise.

If you go down in the woods today,

You'd better go in disguise.

For every bear that ever there was

Will gather there for certain because

Today's the day the teddy bears have their picnic.



Every good little teddy bear

Is sure of a treat today.

There's lots of marvelous things to eat

And wonderful games to play.

Beneath the trees where nobody sees,

they'll hide and seek as long as they please

'Cause that's the ways the teddy bears have their picnic.



Picnic time for teddy bears.

The little teddy bears

Are having a lovely time today.

Watch them, catch them unawares

And see them picnic on their holiday.

See them gayly gad about.

They love to play and shout.

They never have any care.

At 6 o'clock, their mommies and daddies

Will take them home to bed,

Because they're tired, little teddy bears.



If you go down in the woods today,

You'd better not go alone.

It's lovely down in the woods today,

But it's safer to stay at home.

For every bear that ever there was

Will gather there for certain because

Today's the day the teddy bears have their picnic.