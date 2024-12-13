Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. We are deeply grateful to the decentralized network of paid subscribers that enables us to continue doing what we do to support freedom.
Teddy Bear’s Picnic
If you go down in the woods today,
You're sure of a big surprise.
If you go down in the woods today,
You'd better go in disguise.
For every bear that ever there was
Will gather there for certain because
Today's the day the teddy bears have their picnic.
Every good little teddy bear
Is sure of a treat today.
There's lots of marvelous things to eat
And wonderful games to play.
Beneath the trees where nobody sees,
they'll hide and seek as long as they please
'Cause that's the ways the teddy bears have their picnic.
Picnic time for teddy bears.
The little teddy bears
Are having a lovely time today.
Watch them, catch them unawares
And see them picnic on their holiday.
See them gayly gad about.
They love to play and shout.
They never have any care.
At 6 o'clock, their mommies and daddies
Will take them home to bed,
Because they're tired, little teddy bears.
If you go down in the woods today,
You'd better not go alone.
It's lovely down in the woods today,
But it's safer to stay at home.
For every bear that ever there was
Will gather there for certain because
Today's the day the teddy bears have their picnic.
I remember as a child being able to go from zero to full speed running in a second. Running full steam around the bases, was simple. I remember driving my first muscle car 0-60 in 5 seconds, God how I love speed. One time I drove from the Sagamore bridge on Cape Cod to my house, which normally is more than an hours drive, in less than 30 minutes. I was sure if I could go fast enough I could get time to reverse, but that’s a story for another day.
Today it’s certainly different, although I still love speed I like “control”much more than when I was a kid. We see that control in many cases is in our mind, it’s a decision we all have to make as to how much we control ourselves or are willing to give to others control over us. However, we learn to control what we can, reality shows us, that control in our lives can be altered in many ways by an illusion cast onto us.
If I have learned anything in the past four years it’s the love for my freedoms, my liberties, and the ability for myself to control as much of my life that I can.
It’s as obvious as the sun rose this morning that there is a large group of really messed up people that have it out to control all of us, from the time we are born to the day we are laid to rest, and this past 4 years had given them a taste of that power. We see with clear eyes the illusions they create to gain control over us. They create dilemma’s to make dyer situations and then crack down on us for resisting their remedies of control. It is in many ways a matrix they create that traps us into their systems. Wasn’t that Covid and now proven by The Horowitz report of the FBI’s involvement in their January 6th scheme, yet still people rot in their gulags which was done to control us by crushing resistance.
I hope that we all realize the importance that this next administration stays aware of how close we came to losing control over our lives based on illusion. We also have got a taste of what the government elites schemes and goals to control us are. We must never forget their real goal of ultimate control and power over us and make certain that “We” get to control our own lives, and that this control over one’s life always stays in the hands of “We the People” not a foreign corrupt perverted group. We must never forget what they did to us, how they did it and what their ultimate goals really are. J.Goodrich
You know, there's a fine line between Yuletide and UHaultide. Either way, such tidings warm my heart, and fill me with hope for a better 4 years ahead.