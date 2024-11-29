Earlier this week, Jill and I (well, truthfully, it was mostly Jill) cooked stew and bread on our wood cookstove. Although cooking on a wood stove is clearly an art form that we are still mastering, it brought us back to what is important - food and family. That life as we know it, with all the modern conveniences, is just one way to live.



That is is just as rewarding to live without all those electronics. In fact, the feeling of being connected to the earth brings on a sense of peace that only comes when the outside noise from the outside world is decreased.

Afterward, we sat around at the table eating some of the best bread I remember having in a long time. Bread made from organic flour bought from Yoders and local butter and milk. As we ate, we contemplated the holidays and family.

Which brought us around to Christmas.

And Black Friday.

This year, we are supporting America by buying American presents. Presents that have utilitarian value can be used in some fundamental way. Presents that matter. Gifts that support healthy living and family.

One of President Trump’s campaign pledges is a commitment to “America First” - a policy emphasizing the importance of prioritizing American interests and well-being above global considerations. Of course, this resonates with Americans who consider themselves patriots and constitutionalists.

America First is something we can all contribute to at Christmas.

It isn’t hard to find gifts made in America. Whether they be locally crafted or from a strong American company. Below are a couple of examples of American manufacturing companies that have been around for one heck of a long time!

Over the years, we have been slowly phasing out Teflon pots and pans, due to their coating of Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), which is toxic at high temperatures. As these pans have a relatively short lifespan, most of the Teflon on our farm has been phased out already.

With the woodstove, Jill has decided to go with all cast iron pans and cookware. Hence, we have bought a number of cast iron pans made by Lodge. These pans make excellent Christmas presents.

Lodge Manufacturing Company is an American manufacturer of cast-iron cookware based in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. Founded in 1896 by Joseph Lodge, Lodge Manufacturing is one of America's oldest cookware companies in continuous operation. It is still owned and managed by the descendants of the Lodge family. Most cast iron sold by Lodge is produced in its foundry in South Pittsburg, which has been operated since the company was founded.

That Lodge is still a family-owned business, going back over a century makes their products all the more special. It is like owning a bit of history.

Another great American-made company is Fiestaware. Fiesta is a line of ceramic glazed dinnerware manufactured and marketed by the Fiesta Tableware Company of Newell, West Virginia since 1936. Ceramic-glazed dinnerware is exceptionally durable due to the use of a vitreous glaze, which is why the stuff seems to last forever. Yeh, Fiestaware is pricey - but in the long run, having plates that never chip pays off.

Both Lodge and Fiestaware are having black Friday sales.

The great thing about Lodge and Fiestaware is that one can often find these items in thrift and antique stores as well as garage sales - which are great places to find gifts.

What other historic, All-American manufacturing companies or small businesses do you support or buy from?

Back to the regularly scheduled programming…

Watching Musk troll NBC is excellent entertainment!

A clip from Billy Bob Thornton’s new show…

Here on the farm, we have our son, daughter-in-law and grandkids here for Thanksgiving. So, we are hanging out and enjoying life. I hope y’ll are getting to do the same.

Have a great weekend folks -