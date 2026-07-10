Friday Funnies: Brain Freeze
and other true stories
Bizarrely, I used the above meme two years ago when we all thought the turtle was brain dead - after freezing in the middle of a speech for almost a minute - turns out Mitch wasn’t quite dead then either.
Jeez..Time to retire already!
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JGM
Isn’t it something to sit back and witness the democrat party’s election process. For months they all stood behind a man that for decades had a Nazi tattoo on his chest, many said it was sexy. Platner sexted numerous women, some underage girls just 6 months into his marriage. Was accused of physically assaulting women he had relations with. Bending their arms behind their backs, grabbing their arms hard enough to leave bruises, locking them in bedrooms, you know sexy things like that. He was 100% in on Men in girls sports.
If you’re winning nothing matters to democrats. Platners polling was up, the money was rolling in, millennial socialists were enamored by his bashing of the rich. The major communist leaders of “The Party” were all in. Schumer, AOC, Ro Khanna, Bernie Sanders; Elizabeth Warren said he’s my type of man. Anything goes if you’re winning.
But once his polling began to turn, the money was drying up, it looked as though he couldn’t win, the thousand cuts began to take there toll on his commy candidacy. The democrats gave the green light for Jenny Racicot to tell her story, first to politico and then the interview on CNN. She told how he forced his way into her apartment after being told she didn’t want to see him. And how he sexually assaulted her, raped her after being told to stop. Normally this would be acceptable, a resume enhancer, common behavior for a democrat, just ask Tara Reade, Kathline Willie, Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky, they truly don’t care as long as you’re winning. But if the polling shows you can’t win, the moneys drying up, thats when you get thrown under the bus! The knifes come out. Et Tu Chuck Schumer. They give you the Joe Biden treatment. Now the democrats have to pick a new candidate. Who gives a crap about who the voters picked.
Just like CNN mysteriously showing up at the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid or CNN by chance being there for Roger Stone’s 3 AM arrest, within 4 minutes of the CNN interview with Racicot, all Platners major communist/democrat supporters Schumer, Warren, Sanders, Khanna came out and pulled their support for Platner. Baffling how they all must have been watching CNN at that very moment! It’s a miraculous coincidence!
Well this creep, the rapist was finally pushed out. Honestly he still had a great chance of winning with the Maine democrat/communist voters, after all he is a fellow traveler. They knew they only have until July 13th to get him off the ticket, and bringing Racicot out was the final straw. Maybe theres a nice big mansion on Graham Lake in Maine in Platners future similar to what they gave Bernie Sanders. it’s like their playbook. He’ll probably be moving in any day now. No democrat election tampering there though!
The whole time, the democrats knew about these rape allegations, it was the ace up their sleeve, they just truly don’t care what he’s done. They were willing to send a rapist to the Senate, right up until his polling, his donations and his chances of winning fell off the cliff. Really with his record of physically, mentally and sexually demoralizing woman, Platner definitely is the perfect democrat! J.Goodrich
Mental Derangement has to be the fastest growing disease in the USA.
Would someone one explain why?