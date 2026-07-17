

For those not paying attention, CBS has now“fact checked” several of Trump's claims from last night’s speech - as false. They have announced this before the newly declassified documents he cited have been fully released and independently evaluated.

Funny how that works…

I'm old enough to remember the collective meltdown when Congress renamed Washington National Airport after Ronald Reagan. The mainstream media acted as if civilization itself were ending.

To this day, plenty of people in DC refuse to call it Reagan National. It’s still just “National” or “DCA.” Because, well... we all know how “evil” Reagan was <insert eye roll here>.

So now United has decided to join the culture wars?

Ironically, we fly United almost exclusively because our home airport, Dulles (yes, named after those Dulles brothers), is basically a United hub.

My response?

F/U, United.

Maybe it’s time to go out of my way to fly someone else for a while.



So, China cracks down on AI companions, banning features that foster emotional dependence, not allowing children to have AI companions, and forcing major tech firms to disable many virtual companion services.



So, unless we do what China just did and regulate AI companions - this will be the future of our youth…

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JGM