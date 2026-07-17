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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2hEdited

On Wednesday Chuck Schumer let the Democrat strategy slip out on a hot mic, the only thing senate democrats will be passing in senate chambers is gas.

My Apologies!

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Nicole Smith's avatar
Nicole Smith
2h

I am laughing so hard at the mosquito trap, lol 🤣🤣🤣 Thank you for another awesome Friday Funnies ❤️❤️

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