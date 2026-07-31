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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
9h

A Thought

What an incredible spectacle to watch on Wednesday, this small, pathetic, bureaucrat, shaking. A man who had no problem trampling the rights of millions of his fellow citizens, has been and continues to be paid millions of dollars and benefits by these same people, stays silent, hiding behind the privilege of an amendment written into that very same document that he had no problem tearing up into pieces when it came to the rights and the protections of the people, the same people that continue to pay him and his family, it’s pure mafia style corruption.

J.Goodrich

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
9h

How are we to believe the science, when the science just plead the 5th 111 times?

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