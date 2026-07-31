True story… from 2021

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The video below was made at least 30 years ago. When SNL was both funny and relevant.

It is so cringe-worthy, I couldn’t watch the whole thing. Because after about a minute in, you kind of get the idea. And it hits way too close to home.

At the time, this all seemed absurd and yet… here we are (or hopefully were…).

New Jersey’s “Software Glitch” Was No Glitch

The biggest problem with New Jersey’s so-called “software glitch” is that it wasn’t a glitch. It was a problem; no, it was a deliberately designed system - that some state officials knew about for roughly two years. Yet not once during that period did they acknowledge it publicly.

For weeks, the public had been told that approximately 6,600 non-citizens were mistakenly registered to vote because of a computer error in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission. That explanation was a lie.

Here’s what we know. The registrations occurred between June 2023 and June 2024. According to the state, the registration process was changed in June 2024 to prevent it from happening again. Yet the public wasn’t informed until July 2026.

Even more troubling, the registrations that had already occurred apparently were left in place after the state says it fixed the problem. Read that again. After the registration process stopped allowing non-citizens to be added to the voter rolls, the state did not remove these registrations already added to the system. These people were allowed to vote.

Think about what that means.

Someone knew enough to change the system.

Someone knew enough to stop the registrations.

But no one thought it important enough to tell the public, county election officials, or the Legislature that thousands of self-identified non-citizens who expressed that they desired to vote had already been added to the voter rolls.

AND no one in the NJ government thought it important enough to remove the non-citizens already added to the voter registration system???

It also turns out that New Jersey’s own contractor disputes the state’s explanation.

Governor Mikie Sherrill has blamed IDEMIA, the company that operates the MVC registration system. That turns out to be a “fabrication” by the governor.

IDEMIA says its software correctly recorded applicants who answered “No” when asked whether they were U.S. citizens. The company says the state still allowed those same applicants to continue through the voter registration workflow if they answered “Yes” when asked whether they wished to register. According to IDEMIA, New Jersey did not request a software change to stop that process until June 2024.

If IDEMIA is correct, computers didn’t suddenly malfunction. The system did exactly what it had been designed to do.

That raises an uncomfortable fact.

Why was the system designed to allow someone who had already declared they were not a U.S. citizen to continue into voter registration?

Even more troubling, why were the registrations that had already occurred apparently left in place after the state says it fixed the problem?

Officials now acknowledge that hundreds of those registrants later cast ballots before the issue became public. That alone should have triggered immediate disclosure.

And there is another reason to be skeptical of the official narrative.

The figure of 6,600 non-citizens who want to vote and then were registered in New Jersey to vote is not the final number. Several Republican officials involved in reviewing the matter have publicly stated they believe additional registrations could be identified as investigations continue. The public deserves to know the full scope of the problem, not simply the first number released.

Calling this a “software glitch” suggests an unforeseeable technical accident. This was no accident.

The questions investigators and the public should be asking are no longer about software. They are about who knew, when they knew it, why the public wasn’t told, and whether the number released so far is the whole story.

Of course, the question remains - what other design flaws are buried deep into the voter computer software in other blue states?

Two years later… the same actor.

Cause its all about him (clicks, likes, follows, and … monetization)

and here we go again…

But things are different now <insert sarcasm>

JGM