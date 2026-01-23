Never forget - the real slavery these days is debt.

Between Gov. Spanberger’s executive actions on day one of her term this week and the bills being presented by the completely blue-dominated legislators in both the state House of Representatives and Senate, Californication is coming at Virginia fast!

As we all watch Virginia descend into an evil maelstrom of Marxist pro-criminality, please allow me to explain what happened and what the remedy is.



Think back to 2024. One of the major reasons the American people elected Donald Trump was so he would fulfill his campaign promise of reducing the size, scope and power of the evil Leviathan housed in the federal administrative state that controls our daily lives in a grotesquely unconstitutional manner.



This necessarily meant greatly reducing the number of federal civilian employees.



As someone who has spent many years in military uniform supervising civilian federal employees, I can assure you that 95% of those civil service employees completely and utterly disregard the fact that their boss is the American electorate.



So when the American electorate says “We think your job equals tyranny and we don’t want you employed in that job anymore,” instead of recognizing that the only people entitled to make this decision are the American voters, they resist, thinking that they are somehow more important than the Constitution and the electorate.



It just so happens that the great majority of these unrepentant federal workers reside in Northern Virginia. So when Trump did what the American people wanted him to do and he fired so many of these unneeded leeches, those unionized leeches decided to vote Democrat at all costs, as a matter of preserving their wholly unnecessary jobs and cushy livelihoods.



Another key fact is that the suburban areas of Northern Virginia like Fairfax and Loudon Counties control state-wide elections, and federal workers control those counties. So the inevitable happened and those unneeded, rent-seeking federal workers swung control of Virginia to Democrats.



And guess what? Those elected Democrats took opposition to reducing the size of the federal government as a mandate to rapidly enact an Orwellian set of laws that would make Karl Marx and Che Guevara blush: outrageous taxation; elimination of basic human rights like those embodied in the Second Amendment; pro-illegal alien policies; refusal to enforce federal immigration laws; draconian rules mandating that confused children can destroy their genitals without parental consent; laws supporting criminality; and a host of other insane laws and policies designed to turn Virginia into a modern version of Ingsoc.



Who is to blame for this evil? Federal workers. Their refusal to acknowledge the will of their boss (i.e., YOU, the American voter) has tossed an entire state into Marxist despair. The ability of federal civil “servants” to cling to their cushy, unneeded jobs is why Virginia has become an un-American hellscape overnight. They simply DO NOT CARE that their fellow Americans are condemned to live in crime and tyranny, because that preserves their cushy sinecures. They are not civil “servants.” They are civil MASTERS, and they don’t care what you think.



Place the blame where it belongs. Federal workers did this to you, Virginia. THEY are to blame.



But there are two ways Trump can remedy this dire state of affairs:



1. Keep on cutting the bloated federal Leviathan.



2. Move federal agencies out of DC and spread them across the rest of the country, depriving this unionized cabal of unelected bureaucratic tyrants of the nefarious power of concentration.



I have a message for Virginia (less Fairfax and Loudon Counties): the rest of America is here to save you. Hold fast, don’t give up, and we WILL eventually save you from this tyranny.



MAGA. MVGA.

TRUE STORY»>

I went to the grocery store yesterday morning… Seriously? The shelves were already emptied of staples.

The storm coming our way is bad, but the ice storm following is going to knock out lots of power. Then what is worse is the temps falling to 1 degree at night and not going above freezing during the day for as long as they can forecast out. With nighttime temps ranging from one to ten degrees night after night. Stock tanks soon become blocks of ice.



In Virginia, our waterlines and back-up systems aren’t built to withstand these temperatures.

So stay tuned - lots of whining is forecast for the coming weeks.

Waiting for the warm weather… but a good scratch is a good scratch. Anytime.

In the meantime, today is a day of winterizing:

filling stock tanks,

setting up tank heaters

winterizing (tarping the fronts) of chicken and peafowl coops.

Setting up watering systems to get water to the poultry.

Getting hoses in the house.

filling water containers in case of a power outage.

Batteries and battery operated lights. Computers and cell phones charged.

Wood has been brought into the house for the wood stoves.

Buying more grain, straw, shavings.

Adding straw to the emu shelter, the chicken coop and the pea-coop.

The tractor bucket and grader is ready.

Buying diesel.

Moving cars and vehicles into the barn.

The list goes on and on.

(BTW - in case you didn’t notice, the whining has already started)

A master horseman…

People have a hard time believing it, but when it comes to muscle memory, horses can learn faster than dogs. It is just that their motivation is different.

“Shop the look” - as Amazon likes to advertise.

Between the ripped tarps, ripped jeans, unkept hair, and eye make-up (grrls know what is important)- this barbie doll nails the “farm” look.