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Silly me, I thought the ducks in the reflecting pool were getting killed by algae.

But let’s be honest, the liberal media making a BFD over a few dead ducks has got to be one of the funniest news stories yet.

News flash: we eat animals. Americans eat billions of animals a year, and they even eat ducks.

Furthermore, a pair of ducks has about a zillion babies a year because baby ducklings usually don’t survive to adulthood. It has nothing to do with the quality of water, everything to do with what terrible parents ducks are- and that is why they have about 20 ducklings at a time.

So, then why are they running these stories? Is it really about making President Trump look bad? Of course it is.

JGM