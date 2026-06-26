Friday Funnies: Crooked Lies and Temporary Status
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Silly me, I thought the ducks in the reflecting pool were getting killed by algae.
But let’s be honest, the liberal media making a BFD over a few dead ducks has got to be one of the funniest news stories yet.
News flash: we eat animals. Americans eat billions of animals a year, and they even eat ducks.
Furthermore, a pair of ducks has about a zillion babies a year because baby ducklings usually don’t survive to adulthood. It has nothing to do with the quality of water, everything to do with what terrible parents ducks are- and that is why they have about 20 ducklings at a time.
So, then why are they running these stories? Is it really about making President Trump look bad? Of course it is.
JGM
52.7% of Haitian households on welfare. The optimal number - the only acceptable number - is 0%. Immigration should be additive to the nation - what are you, the immigrant, adding to our nation? It cannot and must not be about what you take from us.
Every potential immigrant should be told they will not get any welfare and they will pay taxes. The must contribute or else they cannot come in. Period.
Great Friday Funnies once again ‼️