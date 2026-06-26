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The Accidental Hoosier's avatar
The Accidental Hoosier
2h

52.7% of Haitian households on welfare. The optimal number - the only acceptable number - is 0%. Immigration should be additive to the nation - what are you, the immigrant, adding to our nation? It cannot and must not be about what you take from us.

Every potential immigrant should be told they will not get any welfare and they will pay taxes. The must contribute or else they cannot come in. Period.

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Jane Tracy's avatar
Jane Tracy
2h

Great Friday Funnies once again ‼️

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