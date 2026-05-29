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SR Miller's avatar
SR Miller
1h

I am a Conservative

I am a Constitutional Conservative

At this point in time I Support the Republican Party because it is the only political franchise that (mostly) adheres to the ideals of This Constitutional Conservative.

Not too long ago, supporting the Republican Party was, indeed, the lesser of two evils; THEN

An interesting thing happened: a man stepped forward who loves America, appreciates what it Is, Was, and Could be

While reviled and faintly supported by the establishment Republicans, he also became a rally point for additional Constitutional Conservatives to step forward to reaffirm America.

The funny thing: I don’t think this man would count hisself as a Constitutional Conservative, just a man with common sense who recognizes the only way forward that preserves America is the way of the Constitutional Conservative

I support Donald John Trump and would vote for him a 4th, 5th time if it was constitutionally permissible (and DJT continued to MAGA)

I’m also an Evangelical Christian who sees the hand of God everywhere and in these difficult times I’d like folks to meditate over the last line in the American Declaration of Independence

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David Poe's avatar
David Poe
1h

Dogs have masters, cats have staff.

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