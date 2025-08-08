Hard times make hard men.
We are taking back our government under Trump - but the fight has literally just begun.
We are going to have to listen to the screams of dead media walking for years to come - as they fight to maintain the diseased and unholy union between the government and the fourth estate.
Every day, the fight to dismantle the corrupted administrative and deep states reveals an even deeper cesspit of regulatory capture. There is no other word for it than evil.
Such changes don't happen overnight, or in a week, nor even in months. The problems in our government will take years to resolve.
Grateful to have strong men and women in our government now.
Grateful that President Trump is in charge.
We all know because of Democrat control, New York City and many large cities, have serious, serious problems. Mamdami’s promise to make everything free by taxing business’s and white neighborhoods, his words not mine, is a Trojan horse for the masses. Him becoming mayor will devastate New York.
In Massachusetts we’ve been saddled with a Mamdani as governor for years now. We have homeless veterans here living in the streets. They are only given a stipend of 2500 dollars per “year” which I hear is very difficult to get. Many were thrown out of their apartments to make room for the illegal aliens when Maura Healy contracted out dozens of hotels paid for by you guessed it, the Massachusetts tax payer. Because of Maura Ma. has been overrun with illegal aliens. They first get a bonus of $14,000 just for signing up with the state. They then receive $30,000 dollars per year for rent or furniture, dinner, lottery, food or whatever they want. Then they receive $4,000 dollars each month automatically put onto their EBT card, not bad aye! This on top of all the other benefits they receive like free cable tv, free WiFi, free medical care, free education, free food delivered, free transportation, free laundry service, even free lawyers so they can make sure they don’t miss out on any benefits or they can sue (the taxpayer).
Just recently there was and article of an illegal alien that was complaining $30,000 dollars isn’t nearly enough for the rent, furniture, and other expenses she has, amazing. She has one child, her boyfriend had taken off. She has a 3 bedroom apartment in Dorchester, $3,000 per month, I’ll bet she’s renting out 2 of the rooms.
On a lighter note, I’ve heard clips of Maura Healy speaking out about the gerrymandering that absolutely should happen in Texas, talk about irony. BTW did you know Maura Healy was attorney general of Ma. before becoming governor. In her race for governor it came out she was having relations with 3 female state police officers some on her detail, what good judgement, but let that go. Massachusetts has been cut up into the craziest shaped counties so not to allow republicans to have a voice. Norfolk county goes from the border of Boston (Wellesley, Newton, Dedham) all the way to one town away from Rhode Island, this to dilute republican towns representation. Trump lost the state of Massachusetts 60% to 40% but of the 9 representatives and 2 senators sent to Washington DC there are 0 republicans. We see this in Democrat state after Democrat state. Democrats are exactly like toddlers (though dangerous) who start screaming crying when they don’t get their way. What it comes down to is they are gluttons for power. They just aren’t used to people like Donald Trump who plays to win. And one more thing.
Trump announced yesterday a new census is going to happen. The big difference is the millions of illegals Joe Biden let in and all of the others that have brocken into our country,Trump says, this time illegals will not be counted. This could add approximately 25 house seats to the Republicans. The census should only count legal American citizens but in 2020 illegals were counted. This would also direct federal money to the states based on these census results. This will end up in the Supreme Court, let’s hope this time Trump will succeed. It seems Trumps main job is fixing all the destruction Biden and the democrats have done here at home and throughout the world.
So let the democrats whine, if you think things are going bad for democrats lately things are going to get much worse for them in the months and years ahead. 😂😂😂 J.Goodrich
