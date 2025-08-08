Hard times make hard men.

We are taking back our government under Trump - but the fight has literally just begun.

We are going to have to listen to the screams of dead media walking for years to come - as they fight to maintain the diseased and unholy union between the government and the fourth estate.

Every day, the fight to dismantle the corrupted administrative and deep states reveals an even deeper cesspit of regulatory capture. There is no other word for it than evil.

Such changes don't happen overnight, or in a week, nor even in months. The problems in our government will take years to resolve.

Grateful to have strong men and women in our government now.

Grateful that President Trump is in charge.

No comment…