Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
4hEdited

On October 23, 1983, two truck bombs were detonated at buildings in Beirut, Lebanon, housing American and French service members of the Multinational Force in Lebanon, a military peacekeeping operation during the Lebanese Civil War. 299 American soldiers were killed. I had a neighborhood friend that was there. He died there in Lebanon about a year after the bombing, he was 21.

That bombing was investigated and Iran was found to be completely behind it. We should have taken care of this problem back then. Now 43 years later and thousand of Americans killed we are hopefully and finally cutting off the head of the snake. Many have mixed feelings about this, I know I do, but I pray for our troops, America, and hope in the end we have a better safer world.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Martin A. Allen's avatar
Martin A. Allen
4h

I love it when Robert’s Friday and Sunday comics roll out. It’s so gratifying to laugh at all of the things leading to the tragic end of the Republic.

Reply
Share
8 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture