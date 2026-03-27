Friday Funnies: Ding, Dong...
If wishes were fishes...
We have all owned this dog at one time or another…
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The section below is for my friends in Virginia -
GET OUT AND VOTE NO FOR REDISTRICTING!
Early ballots are available now at:
Your local General Registrar’s Office (always available)
Plus satellite sites (libraries, community centers, government buildings) depending on the county
Never forget how the Democrats and MSM play bait and switch... this image is from the WSJ in Sept. 2025. And look where we are now - Virginia.
Within two months of Spanberger becoming governor, xtreme tax measures, xtreme gerrymandering, second amendment gun rights removed, blocking (ICE) programs, and more.
If wishes were fishes…
On a personal note, I am at CPAC today and will be speaking with Mike Benz this afternoon on The Censorship Industrial Complex
Our talk will be streaming at 3:25 – 3:45 PM and most likely will also be available as a recording at some point.
JGM
On October 23, 1983, two truck bombs were detonated at buildings in Beirut, Lebanon, housing American and French service members of the Multinational Force in Lebanon, a military peacekeeping operation during the Lebanese Civil War. 299 American soldiers were killed. I had a neighborhood friend that was there. He died there in Lebanon about a year after the bombing, he was 21.
That bombing was investigated and Iran was found to be completely behind it. We should have taken care of this problem back then. Now 43 years later and thousand of Americans killed we are hopefully and finally cutting off the head of the snake. Many have mixed feelings about this, I know I do, but I pray for our troops, America, and hope in the end we have a better safer world.
I love it when Robert’s Friday and Sunday comics roll out. It’s so gratifying to laugh at all of the things leading to the tragic end of the Republic.