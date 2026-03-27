We have all owned this dog at one time or another…

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The section below is for my friends in Virginia -

GET OUT AND VOTE NO FOR REDISTRICTING!

Early ballots are available now at:

Your local General Registrar’s Office (always available)

Plus satellite sites (libraries, community centers, government buildings) depending on the county

Never forget how the Democrats and MSM play bait and switch... this image is from the WSJ in Sept. 2025. And look where we are now - Virginia.

Within two months of Spanberger becoming governor, xtreme tax measures, xtreme gerrymandering, second amendment gun rights removed, blocking (ICE) programs, and more.

If wishes were fishes…

On a personal note, I am at CPAC today and will be speaking with Mike Benz this afternoon on The Censorship Industrial Complex

Our talk will be streaming at 3:25 – 3:45 PM and most likely will also be available as a recording at some point.

JGM