For those who don’t understand or remember the image above, it is seared into my memory because Robert and I lived near Charlottesville when the far-right protests there occurred in 2017. And yes, there were some pretty nasty neo-Nazis; truly white supremacist, KKK members at those rallies. Then, near the end of that tension-filled weekend, where the police were told to stand down and not arrest anyone, some far-right psychopath took his car and rammed it into a crowd of counter-protestors, killing a woman. It was horrific.

Then we learn from the DoJ, almost a decade later, that the Southern Poverty Law Center was PAYING those KKK and neo-Nazi types a monthly stipend to recruit new members. People who were probably at that Charlottesville protest/riot - to be there, to rile up hate and act out - to the point where an innocent young woman’s life was cut short - murdered.



The SPLC paid over four million dollars to people to join the KKK, in hopes of stirring enough hate to get liberals to donate to their cause. The idea that a non-profit, non-governmental agency was hiring people to do this is abhorrent. They have no legal authority to hire people to recruit others to do illegal acts, so that the SPLC can report on it. Just think about it.



If I went out and paid someone who was a drug dealer to buy drugs so I could track and record for the media, would that be legal? Of course not. Yet that is the argument the liberal news is making. That the SPLC's behavior was justified because they were tracking racists, paying informants. Sorry, but that interpretation is just wrong. Paying people to be involved in illegal activities is illegal - that is called being an accessory to a crime.

Under U.S. law, private citizens and private organizations do not have the same legal protections that law enforcement has when using confidential informants. If a private person knowingly funds, encourages, or materially assists criminal activity, that creates criminal liability.

The SPLC crossed the line from observation into financial support of ongoing activities by paying individuals to remain active and allegedly reimbursing them for activities that helped sustain the organization.



Now we know all about it… that these SPLC-paid KKK protestors stirred up so much hate, that some crazy person rammed their car into a crowd. Does that make the SPLC an accessory to murder?

For me, the fact that the SPLC was complicit in enabling these protests/riots completely changes the lens through which I view this sordid bit of history.

Postscript on this story, that I found shocking:

There was not a single story written by progressive mainstream media on the KKK being paid 4 million bucks by the SPLC.

For instance, Ground News, an aggregator of both left and right news, found only numerous articles from media outlets on the "right" to source. No left-wing mainstream media news site could be bothered to write a story on this development - except about how the SPLC is being persecuted for hiring “paid informants.”

I wonder why (insert sarcasm)?



Finally, the New York Times did a recent story on the SPLC - and this is what they went with:

The NYT maintains that the DoJ is engaged in vindictive prosecution of the SPLC. The NYTs doesn’t write a peep about Klan members being paid.



Honestly, this stuff writes itself…



Yes, the below image is a sick joke and probably untrue - but still… funny

Ron Paul is still right…