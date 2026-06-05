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Maria's avatar
Maria
1h

You know, the SPLC spent $300K on that Charlottesville protest. What’s the SPLC’s exposure if it can be proven that they paid Fields to protest that day? Fields is the guy who was convicted of first degree murder.

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SR Miller's avatar
SR Miller
42m

I haven’t even made it past the opening panels and I’m already throwing not just one flag but all my flags: the dude driving the vehicle into the Charlottesville crowd, killing one, was NOT a far-right (whatever the hell that means - get to that later) crazy, he was a self declared (neo)NAZI, National SOCIALIST (German) Workers Party. You look up NAZI and you get the usual BS about "far-right" totally ignoring the words on the page - SOCIALIST. Socialism a leftist ideology, sometimes pronounced democrat.

Listen, if we’re ever going to make any progress saving America (USA USA USA, oops, sorry, some left over Olympics zealots or warming up for futból 🤷‍♀️) then let’s get our language straight and stop using THEIR definitions designed to smear us.

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