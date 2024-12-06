Follow me for more Christmas tips…
Please consider a paid subscription to Malone News to help change Americans' hearts and minds and get the truth out beyond our own echo chamber. Each day we reach hundreds of thousands of people - but it takes time, money, and resources.
Every bit helps - so consider becoming paid subscriber.
To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"Pardon Me, Dad"
The law of holes, or the first law of holes, is an adage which states:
"If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging."
Apologies for the late arrival today-
A friend of ours needed a bit of help this morning, so putting this together got a little delayed.
It’s come out that junior republican senator from Iowa, Joni Ernst, is in big part, the one behind the scenes stabbing Pete Hegseth and his nomination for secretary of defense right in the back. She is a pro war, pro military industrial complex, establishment shill that has been lobbying Trump for herself to be defense secretary. In fact it’s been leaked the Trump administration is calling her “the nag” for that position. The RINO’s and the media are Brett Kavanaughing Hegseth or as Nancy Pelosi calls it “the wrap up smear”, all with nameless unknown sources. The media more than willing to do their part.
If we look at Ernst’s voting history for Biden’s cabinet, she voted in favor for Garland, Lloyd Austin, Mayorkas, Tony Blinken, Pete Buttigieg, Jennifer Granholm, and on and on. Look at the damage these people, that she voted in favor of, have caused. But we can’t single her out for this shadow campaign, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins (and Thune) are all the usual suspects, this time stabbing Hegseth and again Trump in the back. All 5 are war mongers that voted yes on the billions going to Ukraine while our veterans sleep in boxes out on the street. Ernst is a huge supporter of the wars and weapons manufacturers. Could it be these 5 are worried about an audit of the money sent to the Ukraine Hegseth is pushing? I don’t understand how these particular republicans constantly allow democrats to get whoever they want into their cabinet no matter the consequences, but when it comes to a republican administration it’s as though they want to lose, like they are hiding something. Suddenly they become the captains of the Washington Generals, every time making Trumps nominees fail. Amazingly these 5 senators could tie up every one of Trumps cabinet picks for years setting a new precedence in Washington.
If I were Trump I would call Ernst, Graham Collin’s and Thune and tell them if they vote no for Hegseth we are going to primary your ass, put as much money as it takes to end your career in Washington DC, and turn you into Liz Cheney. We can’t allow these traitorous RINO’s the power to pick Trump’s cabinet. This is a war between Trump and the deep state let’s at least acknowledge it’s not the democrats sinking our movement, it’s the republicans. Hegseth is the 2nd nominee they are after, I’ve heard these RINO’s are promising Kennedy, Gabbard, Patel and Ratcliffe are all going to go down in flames. No more RINO’s, no more giving in, we’re in charge now. J.Goodrich
Let Russia in the EU ! LOLOL. That will surely solve all the recent problems. Russia will be ruined, give up the war and submit to all the hilarious EU rules. Did you know that recently there was a law voted, that the plastic caps may not come apart from the bottles anymore?