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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
7hEdited

More wonderful news from the Supreme Court on Tuesday. How do we put lipstick on this PIG? Sorry I’m a bit tired of every disastrous policy, outrageous law, redacted coverup, tax spending, deficit raising idea put into motion gets kicked down the road again and again to be “fixed later”. If you haven’t noticed nothing ever gets fixed later!

Who could ever think the writers of the 14th amendment, written just after the civil war in 1866 and ratified in 1868, would agree with the notion of birth tourist, many from enemy countries like China, coming to America, having children, getting citizenship for their child and then going back home. 320,000 births a year, or 9% of total births here are from foreigners. With Roberts and Barrett’s decision, this number could increase twofold. Later, for now, when the child comes back to the states the parents are able to get a type of green card status as the child’s guardian, or otherwise known as chain migration, enemy or not. So if we are to believe the founders intention of the 14th amendment was to let pregnant woman, citizens of foreign countries, into America so their newborn could be a citizen of America, are we to believe the civil war was not fought mainly over states rights and freeing the slaves, but the right for foreigners to come here, have children in our country that then become citizens? That is an asinine and a country destroying abrogation of the original intent of the law, and an abrogation of these justices job, which is to interpret the intent of the constitution. As Steven Miller said “Citizenship means nothing if it is open to anyone”. I don’t care what anyone says this is an outrageous abandonment of the authors intent, and to add gasoline on the fire, from what I understand, the Supreme Court also threw in that congress cannot add restrictions to their ruling, it can only be done by amendment. Good luck with that.

So I ask, when we have a whole political party that wants anyone and everyone to illegally come into America, possibly a billion people, and a Supreme Court that devalues tax paying law abiding citizens, devaluing people that may want to serve in the military, could there motive be their desire to eliminate pride in being an American?, because that’s what they’re doing. Does this world consist of 8 billion potential undocumented aliens? Or working my ass off, paying my taxes for, for what? So people from all over the world can walk across our border and receive more, better benefits than my family and I are allowed to receive? With a Supreme Court that acquiesces to the lefts destructive ideas they have created socialism on steroids. Why bother packing the court when there are already 5 crazy leftist liberal justices already drooling over destructing America, maybe that’s their motive. I’m trying to understand the benefit to the American citizen that has worked their whole life, paid tens of thousands possibly millions in taxes, served or had family serve putting their lives on the line, some being killed, some being disabled, all to protect our freedoms, and anyone can just come into this country, maybe have a kid, and get more benefits than the pawns, like myself. I say abolish the Supreme Court or at least recall these 5 compromised traitor scumbag lawyers on it that have intent or at least ignorance of the consequence of their decision that will destroy America from within their chambers. .

Here’s something sarcastically amusing to think about. When you get say a speeding ticket and your lawyer (not probably unlike your accountant) says you’re looking at 40 years to life in prison. Then the judge makes his ruling and you have to pay the 200 dollar fine, your lawyer says “see you were looking at life in prison but “I” got it reduced so you only have to pay 200 dollars”! (And 2000 in legal fees), “I” gave you a great win”!!

Happy Friday and Happy Independence Day 😒.

J.Goodrich

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SR Miller's avatar
SR Miller
7h

Well, about bloody time - now the weekend can begin 😉 🤣

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