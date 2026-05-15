Friday Funnies: Hantavirus Protection -
Begins with earplugs
Seriously.
Mainstream Media has gone from Hantavirus to Norovirus to Meningitis (in the UK) to Ebolavirus within one month.
King Chuckles, the Compostable, could fit right into any Monty Python sketch:
And there you have it…
"My ministers will also proceed with the introduction of Digital ID"
When King Chuckles above refers to “my ministers,” he means Keir Starmer’s ministers in the Labor Party. This is not Chuckles’ proclamation. He’s reading Starmer’s edicts, delivered to him by Sir Keir himself and then read aloud by Charles per the governmental protocol.
Jolly ole Britain is a goner.
.
Inquiring minds want to know: What has Congress done to change this?
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On the farm front…
In the next month, we will have three foals born here on the farm. Honestly, I can’t wait - our last foal was born on Christmas day of 2024, so it has been a year and a half since our last foal. Newborn foals have to be the sweetest things on this planet.
Due to our continued workload, off the farm, last year we downsized our breeding program. We sold four adult mares and now just have three broodmares. The two older mares will be with us until they pass. Caranja is now 19 years old, so aging out rapidly as a broodmare- this is probably her last foal, and her 14-year-old daughter, Tantra, who broke her pelvis when she was a filly, so is not rideable is here to stay. Quieta - shown below is a lovely mare, also homebred, and as long as we have the other mares, she will probably be with us also. Quieta, below - loves us, particularly Robert very, very much and we her.
Although we have downsized our mare program, we actually have increased the number of breeding stallions and next year, will have frozen semen available for sale on most of them.
We have kept four stallions from Jade - all buckskin. Which we will exhibit together over the coming years. Quartz is the oldest. He is very tall, athletic and powerful, so riding him takes a lot of skill. This week I began riding him in earnest, and he is a mind-blowing ride. Our trainer is encouraging me to show him myself, starting at a rather high level in dressage. I may just take her up on that…
Next week, we go on a four-day trip to attend a conference in San Antonio, and then we are home until June 20th.
Being home for long stretches of time makes my heart sing, particularly in the spring.
JGM
As a marksman, power tool user, and lawnmower operator I just realized I also carry the tool to cure the hantavirus with me almost constantly. The large metal key fob screw top pill containers sold at most pharmacies is an ideal place to store the hantavirus prevention devices indicated above ready for immediate deployment.
Highly recommended by a guy who developed mild tinnitus at the basement range at my old style military high school in the 60s. You never know when you might want to blot out propaganda or other loud unpleasant noises.
Although, I am not, this descendant of many generations of horsemen* has to admit that foals are some of the cutest of baby critters.
* Many times great uncle Samuel McColloch was the hero of the first battle of Fort Henry, now Wheeling, WV, but arguably his horse, who’s name is lost to history, deserves equal credit sliding down Wheeling Hill to keep his rider from being captured by a band of attacking Indians. This same horse saved Sam’s brother John after Sam was shot and killed in ambush while they were on patrol. The horse ultimately lived to age 34 being fed mash by an appreciative family in his last years.
Such a sweet video of Dr Robert with the foal. The buckskins are beautiful and we look forward to seeing you, Dr Jill in dressage! Pack appropriately for San Antonio. Its already blazing hot here in Texas. I have mulch and a few caladiums I'm going to try to get in before more rain coming next week, but low to mid 90's already and it isn't even June. Ugh.