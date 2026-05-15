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Scott McColloch's avatar
Scott McColloch
9hEdited

As a marksman, power tool user, and lawnmower operator I just realized I also carry the tool to cure the hantavirus with me almost constantly. The large metal key fob screw top pill containers sold at most pharmacies is an ideal place to store the hantavirus prevention devices indicated above ready for immediate deployment.

Highly recommended by a guy who developed mild tinnitus at the basement range at my old style military high school in the 60s. You never know when you might want to blot out propaganda or other loud unpleasant noises.

Although, I am not, this descendant of many generations of horsemen* has to admit that foals are some of the cutest of baby critters.

* Many times great uncle Samuel McColloch was the hero of the first battle of Fort Henry, now Wheeling, WV, but arguably his horse, who’s name is lost to history, deserves equal credit sliding down Wheeling Hill to keep his rider from being captured by a band of attacking Indians. This same horse saved Sam’s brother John after Sam was shot and killed in ambush while they were on patrol. The horse ultimately lived to age 34 being fed mash by an appreciative family in his last years.

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Barbara Byrd's avatar
Barbara Byrd
9h

Such a sweet video of Dr Robert with the foal. The buckskins are beautiful and we look forward to seeing you, Dr Jill in dressage! Pack appropriately for San Antonio. Its already blazing hot here in Texas. I have mulch and a few caladiums I'm going to try to get in before more rain coming next week, but low to mid 90's already and it isn't even June. Ugh.

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