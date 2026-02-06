Friday Funnies: Hissy Fits
and other emu stories
AMAZON REVIEWS - They never lie…
“You be nice chicken”
Luckily for us, we don’t own this kind of emu…
It turns out the Charleston, WV, is way colder than Virginia!
Glad to be driving home today!
Here we go again, another Democrat run state, more stolen tax payer money going to naturalized and illegal aliens.
Federal prosecutors announced charges in a massive fraud scheme Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston said the suspects stole the identities from victims across the country and used them to defraud U.S. taxpayers out of more than $1 million dollars.
At a press conference in Boston, authorities outlined the alleged scheme to steal supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) and pandemic unemployment benefits. U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley said it involved four people who allegedly stole the identities of more than 100 victims, including six children, and used them to illegally obtain government benefits. “Spending tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to purchase inventory for a restaurant in Massachusetts owned by the lead defendant, Raul Fernandez-Vicioso, a naturalized citizen from the Dominican Republic. Fernandez-Vicioso and his co-defendants, two of whom do not have legal immigration status, and one is a green card holder, use the stolen EBT cards to purchase large quantities of expensive bulk food items, such as multiple-pound packages of chicken, beef, and pork, at various local wholesalers and food markets to stock their restaurant at no expense to themselves, but at considerable expense to taxpayers,” she explained. I’m sure all four of these defendants not only voted in Massachusetts, but voted in Rhode Island as well.
President Trump has directed the Justice department to investigate this tip of the iceberg fraud. Massachusetts is overrun with illegal immigrants.
Previously Maura Healy, Ma. Governor, took over dozens of hotels, kicking out the tenants and placing the illegals in the rooms. In my home town there were 3 hotels the state took over and leased. Crime around the hotels went through the roof. Shoplifting, cars being stolen and Brocken into, there were even prostitutes on the corner of Elm St. and Washington St. just beside Bank of America. I’m sure they had accounts there.
The Feds have asked Governor Healy to hand over all of the recipients of EBT card and snap benefits to try to uncover this Minnesota style fraud going on. Rhode Island in June of 2024 told Governor Healy that the 117 fraudulent identities were all shown to be living in 2 apartments and all were collecting snap and EBT card benefits, Healy did nothing. Healy has also refused the Feds request for the list of EBT and snap beneficiaries.
We must not forget before her first term as governor it was uncovered, Maura Healy the then Massachusetts attorney general had hand picked 3 female state police officers and was having affairs with them. Of coarse Maura is up for reelection this November and if this fraud turns into what I’m sure is another Minnesota, Maura will go the way of Tim Walz. Like in Minnesota this is a pay to play scam. The people in power look the other way allowing taxpayer money to go to these illegals and the illegals give the democrats their votes. Massachusetts voted in a law giving illegals drivers licenses which automatically gives them the right to register to vote. Let’s pray this comes out and another communist Marxist traitor gets kicked to the curb J.Goodrich
The EU is an object lesson....our future if we fail to heed the warning it provides.