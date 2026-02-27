Friday Funnies: "I Speak Jive"
Exit Stage left - Gruesome Newsom
Finding good Newsom jokes today is like shooting fish in a barrel!
OK- for those that missed the actual video, here it is! Comedy doesn’t get much better!
The World’s a Stage and Newsom is Front and Center
He doesn’t govern so much as he tours. Every microphone becomes a spotlight, every press appearance a carefully staged scene, while the state he’s supposed to manage simmers on the back burner. Wildfires flare, water systems creak, rolling blackouts hum — but those aren’t cues for him, just background noise to the next photo op. The problem with living under the lights is that they don’t just illuminate, they expose. When you build a career on visibility, every crack shows in high definition. The real work waits in the wings while the roadshow rolls on, polished optics and soundbites front and center. In a world where attention is currency, overexposure is the cost.
He stands in the limelight while backstage, the theater is ablaze.
Did anyone catch Ilhan Omar at Trumps State of the Union address? The last time anyone saw her that angry was when her brother forgot their wedding anniversary. 😉J.G.
I believe it is time that we pass a law that all politicians are required to pass a mental exam to determine if they have a brain before they run for office.