He doesn’t govern so much as he tours. Every microphone becomes a spotlight, every press appearance a carefully staged scene, while the state he’s supposed to manage simmers on the back burner. Wildfires flare, water systems creak, rolling blackouts hum — but those aren’t cues for him, just background noise to the next photo op. The problem with living under the lights is that they don’t just illuminate, they expose. When you build a career on visibility, every crack shows in high definition. The real work waits in the wings while the roadshow rolls on, polished optics and soundbites front and center. In a world where attention is currency, overexposure is the cost.

He stands in the limelight while backstage, the theater is ablaze.