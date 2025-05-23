True Story:

Is there any truth to this?

Was Obama behind the decisions being made at the Biden White House?

Well, the answer is most likely yes…

President Donald Trump appointed Ed Martin to the following posts, Director of the Justice Department's new Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General and U.S. Pardon Attorney.

In these roles, Martin is tasked with leading investigations into what the administration describes as the "weaponization" of government agencies, particularly regarding alleged political targeting during the Biden administration. As Pardon Attorney, he will oversee federal clemency applications and advise the president on pardons.

Ed Martin had a whistleblower come forward who was in the Biden White House. That person has identified the following three "gatekeepers" to President Biden. They are Ron Klain, Biden's White House chief of staff from 2021 to 2023 who then returned last year amid Biden's debate preparation; former senior Biden adviser Anita Dunn; and Barack Obama's former personal attorney Robert Bauer.

Of note, Anita Dunn and Robert Bauer are married.

When AI was queried about these “gatekeepers relationship to Barak Obama, this was the summary response:

“Ron Klain’s relationship with Barack Obama was that of a senior adviser and trusted operative within the Obama administration. Klain served as Chief of Staff to Vice President Joe Biden from 2009 to 2011, making him a key figure in the White House and a close collaborator with both Biden and Obama during Obama’s presidency.

Robert Bauer’s relationship with Obama was that of a trusted legal strategist, personal attorney, and White House Counsel, with ongoing influence as a close adviser and appointee on major commissions throughout and after Obama’s presidency

Anita Dunn's relationship with Barack Obama is that of “a trusted adviser, strategist, and confidante, with a record of close collaboration and mutual respect that continued well beyond her formal White House role (per CHAT-GPT3).”

So, in fact, these relationships indicate that Obama played a key role in running the Biden presidency, as his ongoing and close relationships with the people fingered by Ed Martin were the gatekeepers to Biden. These are the key figures who were most likely responsible for the autopen signatures that Biden clearly was unable to understand.

Ed Martin also suggests that the whistle blower believes that there was money involved in the choosing of who was to be pardoned. However, the question arises - did these gatekeepers actually make the decisions for Biden or were there also Biden Family members involved?

I am sure that Ed Martin will now turn to finding the email and memos on this subject.

Things are about to get interesting!

“Houston, we have a problem”…

FYI: The truth is that Hillary Clinton stated that Americans don’t need to have more children because immigrants were already “fulfilling” that role.

She then went on to scold Trump, as these (illegal) immigrants are now facing deportation. She made this statement during a speech at the Newmark Civic Life Series, where she was criticizing President Trump for his call for a “baby boom” across America.

Clinton’s remarks align with the United Nations' report "Replacement Migration: Is it A Solution to Declining and Ageing Populations?"

So says the DNC

The DNC has now “voided” the election of David Hogg, vice chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC ).

The DNC has determined that the first election should be voided due to procedural errors related to their gender equity rule.

The DNC requires that leadership must have equity and be at least 50% women.

So, both vice chairs of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have had their elections nullified.

Because socialists believe that having equity always takes precedence over having fair elections.

Similarly, they believe that equity is more important than having a meritocracy.

(As well as big ag)…