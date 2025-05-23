Malone News

Discussion about this post

James Goodrich
It was just 2 1/2 months ago, March 4th, President Trump addressed a joint session of Congress.

A couple days ago the Biden family announced that Joe has been suffering from prostate cancer and the cancer has spread into his bones. I have a very personal memory of this, my father had the same decease process happen to him, it’s a painful horrible death. Honestly I don’t even like to mention my honorable father in the same breath as Joe Biden. Although I don’t wish this on any one, after what Joe did to his daughter, his son, Tara Reed, the soldiers and people in Afghanistan, forcing experimental chemicals into the arms of unwilling Americans, the censoring of Americans, opening our border, allowing the war in Ukraine and spending hundreds of billions of tax dollars killing and destroying, imprisoning political opponents, setting U.S. policy based on what foreign countries paid him and his family, it’s hard for me to find sympathy for the man.

While Joe was getting treatments for his cancer and sleeping on the beach in Rehoboth Delaware, I’d love to know who the hell was making these decisions? Who was using the auto pen signing off on these disastrous policies? God knows it wasn’t Joe! But let that go.

Now the democrats want all of us to look past Joes unthinkable crimes. It’s hard for me to forgive and forget. These same democrats that want us to role out the sympathy and forgiveness carpet for this traitor pedophile alleged rapist, butcher, overlooking all of his crimes and horrendous policies that caused all of this death, heartache, suffering and destruction, sat on their hands when President Trump introduced 13 year old DJ Daniel at the address to congress just 2 1/2 months ago. This poor innocent boy has been suffering from brain cancer. He’s been through multiple brain surgeries, and these same democrats showed no sympathy for this little boy and no support for his family. You see with communists its all about cold hard politics and their hatred of people that have a different political view. It’s all about their absolutism and zero tolerance even though they are the political minority. It’s that they are incapable of living in a free society. It’s all about power and money, their mask has long been removed. Politics, race and gender, Marxism, dividing people into groups is their weapon. They have a complete lack of kindness, sympathy or compassion for anyone who opposes them politically but now expect it from us. They are ruthless and shameless hypocrites and those who go along with them and refuse to see it are cut from the same cloth.

As evil and horrible of a man Joe is, I do have sympathy for him and what I know he will go through. I have sympathy for what I believe my faith tells me what waits for him on the other side of this life. I know the suffering he is in for, I have witnessed what this disease, bone cancer, does to a person. J.Goodrich

SR Miller
And there it is, the inspiration for the movie, "Idiocracy." Would Fyodor be pleased?

Has anyone (else) ever pondered the possibility that your typical democrat is just suffering from Stockholm Syndrome?

Let’s not forget the inspiration(s) behind our taking time off this weekend - Memorial Day (weekend)

