Friday Funnies: Morning in America
"Prouder, Stronger, Better"
Schumer is dirtying the American flag - by using it as a rug… again.
Until our government breaks away from this mindset that we have to feed the world, we can’t fix agriculture in the USA.
America First.
Reagan could tell a joke like no other…
Politicians and diapers should be changed frequently, and for the same reason."
As long as there are final exams, there will be prayer in schools.
Politics is the second oldest profession and it bares a striking resemblance to the first oldest profession.
Just to show you how youthful I am, I am going to campaign in all thirteen states.
“If you want to tell people the truth, make the laugh, otherwise they will kill you”
Attributed to either George Bernard Shaw or Oscar Wilde
"An armed republic submits less easily to the rule of one of its citizens than a republic armed by foreign forces. Rome and Sparta were for many centuries well armed and free. The Swiss are well armed and enjoy great freedom. Among other evils caused by being disarmed, it renders you contemptible. It is not reasonable to suppose that one who is armed will obey willingly one who is unarmed; or that any unarmed man will remain safe among armed servants." - Niccolo Machiavelli, "The Prince" (1532)
When you disarm the people, you commence to offend them and show that you distrust them either through cowardice or lack of confidence, and both of these opinions generate hatred. - Niccolo Machiavelli
Before all else, be armed. - Niccolo Machiavelli
