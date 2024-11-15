Deep state earthquake. Kash got here the old-fashioned way- he earned it.

Kash’s audio book “Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy”, is an excellent expose of the deep state, as well as an inspiring memoir. I highly recommend it!

Well said!

Jillian Michaels nails it on JFK, Jr. and MAHA!

My sense of humor must be twisted, because I think that headline is really funny. It gets harder and harder for the Babylon Bee to come up with satire that tops what MSM puts out daily as news.

The chaos agents are still hard at work - smearing my name, and all others in our movement. This has all the appearances of big pharma being very, very afraid of little ole me.

You have to laugh at the pharma marketing hacks, using black propaganda. If they honestly think these kind of campaigns are going to influence the public, MAHA or MAGA, they soon may have to make a career change.

We are onto their wicked PsyWar marketing campaign methods!

Note that “Anabel” - the person pushing this meme - has created 4,326 posts with no profile or profile photos, and only 58 following and 165 followers. Reality bites when you are a bot.

Was this paid for by Pfizer (or maybe Moderna or ???)?

As stocks prices tumble lately for vaccine and pharma companies, and the medical-industrial complex comes to terms with their failure getting Harris/Walz elected, they will turn to attack the leaders of MAHA. Stay tuned for a whole lot of mud-slinging by those who are not as they appear.

Which is why we have to recognize when we are being infiltrated - ask yourself, when the chaos agents are at work - who is paying them?

Remember ”Riden with Biden”?

Sometimes solutions to a problem are more simple than the appear.

The President of the Senate should not be a "ceremonial role”.

In the winter of 2022, a lot of us stopped on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and we said enough is enough (including Kennedy, not pictured here). Stop the Mandates. Two years later - and wow!

To all my friends who we have worked with. To all our supporters here and across the world. Everyone - we in the new media are changing the world. Never forget that!

Make America Healthy Again

To everything there is a time and season. The time to rejoice is coming to a close. Now is the season to get to work.

Ecclesiastes 3

To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:

A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;

A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up;

A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance;

A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;

A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away;

A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;

A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace.

What profit hath he that worketh in that wherein he laboureth?

I have seen the travail, which God hath given to the sons of men to be exercised in it.

He hath made every thing beautiful in his time: also he hath set the world in their heart, so that no man can find out the work that God maketh from the beginning to the end.

I know that there is no good in them, but for a man to rejoice, and to do good in his life.

And also that every man should eat and drink, and enjoy the good of all his labour, it is the gift of God.

I know that, whatsoever God doeth, it shall be for ever: nothing can be put to it, nor any thing taken from it: and God doeth it, that men should fear before him.

That which hath been is now; and that which is to be hath already been; and God requireth that which is past.

And moreover I saw under the sun the place of judgment, that wickedness was there; and the place of righteousness, that iniquity was there.

I said in mine heart, God shall judge the righteous and the wicked: for there is a time there for every purpose and for every work.

I said in mine heart concerning the estate of the sons of men, that God might manifest them, and that they might see that they themselves are beasts.

For that which befalleth the sons of men befalleth beasts; even one thing befalleth them: as the one dieth, so dieth the other; yea, they have all one breath; so that a man hath no preeminence above a beast: for all is vanity.

All go unto one place; all are of the dust, and all turn to dust again.

Who knoweth the spirit of man that goeth upward, and the spirit of the beast that goeth downward to the earth?

Wherefore I perceive that there is nothing better, than that a man should rejoice in his own works; for that is his portion: for who shall bring him to see what shall be after him?