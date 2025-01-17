After the inauguration, we will all wonder how the United States will balance the budget without Uncle Joe's help…
I am sure I have used this video before - but it is so good…
True story:
How far have we fallen?
This is the message that our government sent to Americans during WWII.
When people believe that being self sufficient is a worthy endeavor, they take pride in themselves.
Our government once understood this - and promoted healthy living to build healthy Americans.
And this is the message they send now.
