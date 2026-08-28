OK - today is a little abbreviated! We are off to the Brownstone conference! Wish you all could be here, and I hope to meet a few of you from the comments section (Thomas, please introduce yourself - I believe I read that you are coming)!
JGM
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There are things that are done that we know in our hearts are just wrong. We have been faced with a mountain of wrong for years in this country.
The best thing that could ever happen to the generation of kids that are in public schools right now is if this woke department of education gets out of local and public schools. Over the summer I went into my local high school and walked around a bit. Right in the main lobby is a big glass case filled with rainbows, trans info, woke info, nothing educational at all. All this Marxist woke agenda which has nothing to do with education, being stuffed down the throats of these pour kids. I couldn’t help but think of 8th grade kids in China taking calculus courses, getting a real class A education, while our kids are getting a headful of mind numbing nonsense. Nothing that will help them in life’s journey. The department of education, which has completely failed our kids, should have been gone decades ago when Ronald Reagan was president. It figures Jimmy Carter was its creator.
Wishes for wellness of a fabulous four hooved family icon!