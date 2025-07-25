Who remembers these headlines -below?

(TRUE STORY)…

In retrospect, was this an attempt by legacy media, at the behest of the deep state controlled by Obama, to set the narrative that the findings of the Mueller report were inaccurate, due to Mueller’s “cognitive aging”?

As the deep state knew dam well that Trump did not collude with the Russians all along and that the report exonerating Trump was exactly what they didn’t want to come out - with the 2020 presidential election on the horizon?

This was propaganda, plain and simple. PsyWar tech was repeatedly deployed by the deep state against American Citizens to delegitimize a duly elected president.

Will there be consequences?