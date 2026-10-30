Halloween, way back a hundred years or so, may have been a lot creepier…

Below: For context - A little comic genius from Ricky Gervais’s Extras (2005), featuring Sir Patrick Stewart playing a hilariously outrageous version of himself. Stewart, best known as the dignified Captain Picard of Star Trek, delivers his absurd movie pitch with a perfectly straight face - well, most of the time.

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Twice a week, I sit down and pull together comics, memes, video from around the web. Sometimes, I even make up my own memes. We offer analysis, insight and humor.

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By: JGM