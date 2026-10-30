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Elisa Parker's avatar
Elisa Parker
1h

The cookies😂

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Adrian Gaty's avatar
Adrian Gaty
1h

Happy Friday! Please go vote and take some friends!

Y’all might like this, on a recent meeting led by public health experts - doubling down on COVID era psyops against patients:

https://gaty.substack.com/p/when-doctors-would-rather-kill-you

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