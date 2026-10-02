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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
6hEdited

When I heard about the death penalty inmate that survived, Christa Pike, I have to admit I immediately thought there maybe foul play. It’s pretty obvious Christa has some serious mental issues. I think a great solution would be to lock Christa Pike in the same padded room with Lindsey Clancy and let them work things out.

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The Accidental Hoosier's avatar
The Accidental Hoosier
6h

Wasn't sure if the "what doesn't belong here" photo was legit. I thought maybe the (snarky) answer was a straight white two-parent family with two nice looking kids. You know, the kind of people you never see in commercials anymore.

But then I spotted it.

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