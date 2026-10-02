Pass the GRAS!

I’ll just say what I think: Biden created this mess; the democrats will only add to it when they get back in power. But Trump hasn’t fixed it fast enough, and gas prices keep rising. The Iranian war was ill-timed and not easily remedied. This fact is going to bite the Republicans in the keester come November.

After the election, President Trump is going to be toxic unless he pulls a rabbit out of the hat.

Stay tuned, things are going to get bumpy going into the Presidential race!

“Young Americans saw Donald Trump and JD Vance as their last chance to correct the listing of a sinking ship, to right the wrongs done by a system that failed them repeatedly. They call themselves “moderate” only because they reject labels. But make no mistake, there is little moderate about the views of these younger generations. They are radical, reactionary, and dare I say, revolutionary. They believe institutions revered by both sides are hollow and serve only to perpetuate a system that is rigged by an old order that feeds itself first and calls it governance, while they and their fellow citizens get shafted. They elected President Trump and Vice President Vance to Burn It Down. They did not get the “retribution” they were promised, and Republicans were suddenly baffled because these voters had the audacity to expect what they were promised. Put plainly, President Trump and right-wing coalition candidates who rode his coattails were elected in 2024 by a younger, more diverse coalition than previous Republican coalitions. Yet, the Republican majorities governed as if they were elected by a shrinking minority of boomers glued to FOX News. As a result, the Republican coalition is now shrinking along with the share of voters who identify with the very brand that made being a Republican Cool Again.” -Real Clear Politics

(Yeh - this is parody, but well-deserved parody)

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By: JGM